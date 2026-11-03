https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/us-midterms-will-a-democratic-victory-reshape-washingtons-foreign-policy-1124993067.html

US Midterms: Will Democratic Possible Victory Reshape Washington's Foreign Policy?

US Midterms: Will Democratic Possible Victory Reshape Washington's Foreign Policy?

Sputnik International

As Americans head to the polls, analysts are divided on whether a Democratic takeover of Congress would alter the trajectory of US foreign policy — with some warning it could make matters worse.

2026-11-03T07:21+0000

2026-11-03T07:21+0000

2026-11-03T07:25+0000

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Daniel Kovalik, a former adjunct professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh, warns that Democrats could play a “very negative role in world affairs” if they take control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate.Democrats have already pledged to increase US support for Ukraine, and an electoral victory could allow them to follow through, potentially prolonging the conflict. Kovalik also doubts that a Democratic-controlled Congress would significantly restrain US military operations against Iran.He believes the economic consequences of the Iran war could benefit Democrats at the ballot box, as voters become increasingly dissatisfied with the conflict. Nevertheless, he cautions against viewing the party as a force for peace, arguing that Democrats are “not dovish” and do not support peace activists.Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen likewise expects limited changes in America’s approach to Russia and Iran, regardless of which party controls Congress. He argues that powerful geopolitical and financial interests continue to sustain conflicts, making a change in congressional leadership insufficient to shift the broader course of US policy.Rasmussen identifies the Trump administration’s engagement with Russia as one positive development, although he says it faces resistance from within the US political establishment, European leaders and Ukraine.He also warns that the wars in Iran, Gaza and Yemen have brought Southwest Asia to the brink of a wider crisis, damaging the standing of the US and its Western allies.In his view, a different approach would require the US to abandon its pursuit of dominance and instead seek constructive engagement and mutually beneficial arrangements.On Ukraine, Rasmussen argues that the US needs to address what he describes as the root causes of the conflict, including developments dating back to before 2014. He says the US should accept that Ukraine will not join NATO, either formally or in practice, and should support its constitutionally enshrined neutrality.He also calls for international recognition of new borders and renewed economic cooperation that could benefit all sides.US constitutional historian and political commentator Dan Lazare expects a Democratic victory to bring further instability rather than a change in the underlying direction of American policy.If Democrats gain control of either chamber of Congress, they are likely to pursue a more confrontational approach towards Russia and China, Lazare argues. He also expects tensions over Taiwan to feature more prominently on the party’s agenda.A Democratic-controlled Congress could use its legislative powers to obstruct the Trump administration, potentially prompting retaliatory measures from the White House and further escalating political tensions.Lazare attributes this recurring paralysis to the structure of the US political system, in which multiple institutional checks and legislative veto points allow relatively small groups of lawmakers to block government action.He traces the deterioration of bipartisan cooperation to several turning points, including Watergate, the Vietnam War and the economic policies of the Reagan and Thatcher era. The divisions, he argues, intensified following Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory, the Russiagate investigation and the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol.Taken together, the experts’ assessments suggest that the midterms are unlikely to produce a major shift in Washington’s foreign policy. Instead, a change in congressional control could intensify the domestic political struggle, make policymaking more difficult and reinforce an already confrontational approach to international affairs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/democratic-victory-in-midterms-could-worsen-ukraine-conflict-expert-1124991058.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/us-geopolitical-and-financial-course-to-stay-the-same-after-midterms---ex-us-army-officer-1124989921.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/democrats-look-to-turn-us-economic-discontent-into-midterm-votes-1124985941.html

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