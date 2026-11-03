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Shock in South Carolina: Lindsey Graham’s Sister Darline Could Lose His Senate Seat
Shock in South Carolina: Lindsey Graham’s Sister Darline Could Lose His Senate Seat
Sputnik International
Neocon warmonger Lindsey Graham*'s sister Darline Graham faces an unexpectedly tough race for South Carolina Senate, with polls showing a statistical tie, and the once-safe Republican seat is now at risk of flipping.
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Darline Graham was appointed to fill her late brother's Senate seat in July and is now running for a full term. However, as a political newcomer, she has struggled on the campaign trail, most notably during a primary debate when she was asked about Taiwan and the South China Sea and admitted, "National security is not my thing". A New York Times/Siena College poll shows her support at less than 1 percentage point ahead of Democratic opponent Annie Andrews, putting the race in a tie.South Carolina has not elected a Democratic senator since 1998, but this race is now forcing Republicans to invest resources in a state that was once considered safe.*Listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
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Shock in South Carolina: Lindsey Graham’s Sister Darline Could Lose His Senate Seat

11:00 GMT 03.11.2026
© AP PhotoIn this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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Neocon warmonger Lindsey Graham*'s sister Darline Graham faces an unexpectedly tough race for South Carolina Senate, with polls showing a statistical tie, and the once-safe Republican seat is now at risk of flipping.
Darline Graham was appointed to fill her late brother's Senate seat in July and is now running for a full term. However, as a political newcomer, she has struggled on the campaign trail, most notably during a primary debate when she was asked about Taiwan and the South China Sea and admitted, "National security is not my thing".

A New York Times/Siena College poll shows her support at less than 1 percentage point ahead of Democratic opponent Annie Andrews, putting the race in a tie.

South Carolina has not elected a Democratic senator since 1998, but this race is now forcing Republicans to invest resources in a state that was once considered safe.

*Listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
Graham passed McCain’s Russophobia baton and someone else will pick it up - Zakharova to Sputnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
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Lindsey Graham’s Legacy Defined by Russophobia – Zakharova
15 July, 16:25 GMT
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