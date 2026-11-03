Shock in South Carolina: Lindsey Graham’s Sister Darline Could Lose His Senate Seat
© AP PhotoIn this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
© AP Photo
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Neocon warmonger Lindsey Graham*'s sister Darline Graham faces an unexpectedly tough race for South Carolina Senate, with polls showing a statistical tie, and the once-safe Republican seat is now at risk of flipping.
Darline Graham was appointed to fill her late brother's Senate seat in July and is now running for a full term. However, as a political newcomer, she has struggled on the campaign trail, most notably during a primary debate when she was asked about Taiwan and the South China Sea and admitted, "National security is not my thing".
A New York Times/Siena College poll shows her support at less than 1 percentage point ahead of Democratic opponent Annie Andrews, putting the race in a tie.
South Carolina has not elected a Democratic senator since 1998, but this race is now forcing Republicans to invest resources in a state that was once considered safe.
*Listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
A New York Times/Siena College poll shows her support at less than 1 percentage point ahead of Democratic opponent Annie Andrews, putting the race in a tie.
South Carolina has not elected a Democratic senator since 1998, but this race is now forcing Republicans to invest resources in a state that was once considered safe.
*Listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
15 July, 16:25 GMT