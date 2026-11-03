International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/trump-calls-night-strike-on-iran-minor-attack-not-war-1124997704.html
Trump Calls Night Strike on Iran 'Minor Attack', Not War
Trump Calls Night Strike on Iran 'Minor Attack', Not War
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the strikes the United States carried out over the night against Iran were not war, but a minor attack.
2026-11-03T14:22+0000
2026-11-03T14:22+0000
world
us
israel
ukraine
canada
iran
donald trump
benjamin netanyahu
us midterms 2026
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/08/1124417872_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e2f498b82271821a174d057888761b19.jpg
On Iran "They have no anti-aircraft, we took some out last night. It's just a minor attack. It wasn't war," Trump told Fox News. The US military secretly struck Iran's southern Qeshm Island, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day, citing unnamed US officials.Trump said that he was not ruling out military action against Iran after the midterm congressional elections.On US-Canada Trade AgreementThe United States and Canada are close to reaching a trade agreement, Trump said.On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he had a "good discussion" with Trump on bilateral trade, noting that teams will work on the matter in the coming weeks. The president confirmed the talks and claimed Ottawa will lift all tariffs on American farmers.On Monday media reported that US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick is behind the latest bilateral trade contacts, and noted that formal conversations might be agreed upon later this week with the involvement of US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.On Ukraine and US munitionsThe United States still continues arms deliveries to Ukraine, but it is the European Union that is paying for them, Trump said.Trump said the United States has plenty of weaponry, despite the reports that claim the opposite, but admitted there was a slight shortage of certain weapons.He also noted that the US has its Patriots stockpiles full, and will produce even more within a year.On IsraelThe US plans to cut off $4 billion in annual military funding to Israel by the end of the year at the initiative of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump said.Trump said that Israel will be able to acquire all weapons it wants from the United States after phasing out military assistance it gets from the US."They can buy whatever they want," Trump added.Trump called Israel "a helper" and praised the "tremendous" relationship between the two countries.He added that he had "total control" over the Middle EastOn MidtermsThe ongoing midterm elections are the most consequential in the history of the United States, Trump said."Let me let me just say it's the most important because we have indeed made America great again," Trump said.The president however noted the his "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) slogan might be obsolete, arguing that the US is now great and respected all around the world.On Tuesday, Americans are electing a new Congress which will sit until the end of the Trump administration. The Republicans seek to preserve their majorities at the upper and lower houses and their Democratic opponents are hoping to win a majority across the legislative branch.All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate are up for grabs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/iran-on-highest-state-of-military-readiness-amid-possible-us-strikes---official-1124994266.html
israel
ukraine
canada
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/08/1124417872_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ff7989d32db44febdd220770ab6202e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, israel, ukraine, canada, iran, donald trump, benjamin netanyahu, us midterms 2026
us, israel, ukraine, canada, iran, donald trump, benjamin netanyahu, us midterms 2026

Trump Calls Night Strike on Iran 'Minor Attack', Not War

14:22 GMT 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonU.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the strikes the United States carried out over the night against Iran were not war, but a minor attack.

On Iran

"They have no anti-aircraft, we took some out last night. It's just a minor attack. It wasn't war," Trump told Fox News.
The US military secretly struck Iran's southern Qeshm Island, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day, citing unnamed US officials.
Trump said that he was not ruling out military action against Iran after the midterm congressional elections.
"Well, we'll see. Look, I'm not looking to kill lots of people, but if we have to, we'll have to," Trump said.

On US-Canada Trade Agreement

The United States and Canada are close to reaching a trade agreement, Trump said.
On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he had a "good discussion" with Trump on bilateral trade, noting that teams will work on the matter in the coming weeks. The president confirmed the talks and claimed Ottawa will lift all tariffs on American farmers.
"Canada is very good, we're going to make a deal with Canada very soon. We're going to make a great deal," Trump told Fox News.
On Monday media reported that US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick is behind the latest bilateral trade contacts, and noted that formal conversations might be agreed upon later this week with the involvement of US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

On Ukraine and US munitions

The United States still continues arms deliveries to Ukraine, but it is the European Union that is paying for them, Trump said.
Trump said the United States has plenty of weaponry, despite the reports that claim the opposite, but admitted there was a slight shortage of certain weapons.
"They had that fake rumor that we were low on ammo, and we we really weren't. We were low on certain things, and the word 'low' is too strong," Trump said.
He also noted that the US has its Patriots stockpiles full, and will produce even more within a year.

On Israel

The US plans to cut off $4 billion in annual military funding to Israel by the end of the year at the initiative of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump said.
"We were giving them $4 billion. We are, but it gets cut off at the end of the year … They don't need it … Bibi Netanyahu, we reached an agreement on that," Trump told said.
Trump said that Israel will be able to acquire all weapons it wants from the United States after phasing out military assistance it gets from the US.
"They can buy whatever they want," Trump added.
Trump called Israel "a helper" and praised the "tremendous" relationship between the two countries.
"I have a tremendous relationship in terms of partnership with Israel. We have a tremendous fighting force to keep the Middle East … We have a helper, and it's Israel," Trump told said.
He added that he had "total control" over the Middle East

On Midterms

The ongoing midterm elections are the most consequential in the history of the United States, Trump said.
"Let me let me just say it's the most important because we have indeed made America great again," Trump said.
The president however noted the his "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) slogan might be obsolete, arguing that the US is now great and respected all around the world.
On Tuesday, Americans are electing a new Congress which will sit until the end of the Trump administration. The Republicans seek to preserve their majorities at the upper and lower houses and their Democratic opponents are hoping to win a majority across the legislative branch.
All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate are up for grabs.
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
World
Iran Goes on Red Alert Amid Looming US Strike - Official
09:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала