Trump Calls Night Strike on Iran 'Minor Attack', Not War
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonU.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the strikes the United States carried out over the night against Iran were not war, but a minor attack.
On Iran
"They have no anti-aircraft, we took some out last night. It's just a minor attack. It wasn't war," Trump told Fox News.
The US military secretly struck Iran's southern Qeshm Island, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day, citing unnamed US officials.
Trump said that he was not ruling out military action against Iran after the midterm congressional elections.
"Well, we'll see. Look, I'm not looking to kill lots of people, but if we have to, we'll have to," Trump said.
On US-Canada Trade Agreement
The United States and Canada are close to reaching a trade agreement, Trump said.
On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he had a "good discussion" with Trump on bilateral trade, noting that teams will work on the matter in the coming weeks. The president confirmed the talks and claimed Ottawa will lift all tariffs on American farmers.
"Canada is very good, we're going to make a deal with Canada very soon. We're going to make a great deal," Trump told Fox News.
On Monday media reported that US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick is behind the latest bilateral trade contacts, and noted that formal conversations might be agreed upon later this week with the involvement of US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
On Ukraine and US munitions
The United States still continues arms deliveries to Ukraine, but it is the European Union that is paying for them, Trump said.
Trump said the United States has plenty of weaponry, despite the reports that claim the opposite, but admitted there was a slight shortage of certain weapons.
"They had that fake rumor that we were low on ammo, and we we really weren't. We were low on certain things, and the word 'low' is too strong," Trump said.
He also noted that the US has its Patriots stockpiles full, and will produce even more within a year.
On Israel
The US plans to cut off $4 billion in annual military funding to Israel by the end of the year at the initiative of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump said.
"We were giving them $4 billion. We are, but it gets cut off at the end of the year … They don't need it … Bibi Netanyahu, we reached an agreement on that," Trump told said.
Trump said that Israel will be able to acquire all weapons it wants from the United States after phasing out military assistance it gets from the US.
"They can buy whatever they want," Trump added.
Trump called Israel "a helper" and praised the "tremendous" relationship between the two countries.
"I have a tremendous relationship in terms of partnership with Israel. We have a tremendous fighting force to keep the Middle East … We have a helper, and it's Israel," Trump told said.
He added that he had "total control" over the Middle East
On Midterms
The ongoing midterm elections are the most consequential in the history of the United States, Trump said.
"Let me let me just say it's the most important because we have indeed made America great again," Trump said.
The president however noted the his "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) slogan might be obsolete, arguing that the US is now great and respected all around the world.
On Tuesday, Americans are electing a new Congress which will sit until the end of the Trump administration. The Republicans seek to preserve their majorities at the upper and lower houses and their Democratic opponents are hoping to win a majority across the legislative branch.
All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate are up for grabs.