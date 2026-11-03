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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/trump-keeping-world-from-third-world-war---lukashenko-1124993990.html
Trump Keeping World From Third World War - Lukashenko
Trump Keeping World From Third World War - Lukashenko
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump is keeping the world from another world war, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.
2026-11-03T08:53+0000
2026-11-03T08:53+0000
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"Although the Americans are not in our region, a lot depends on them. President Trump's policies are polarizing the world and provoking well-founded criticism. But think about it, because Trump, by his actions, even if contradictory, in fact, has kept and is still keeping the world from World War III. Which can flare up in a nuclear format and you cannot hide from it across the ocean," Lukashenko said at the fourth Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.Conflict potential in the world has reached a critical point, Lukashenko said.The world has never changed so rapidly before as it is now, the president said, adding that the degree of confrontation between major countries has reached its limit.The system of checks and balances in the world does not work, and NATO has become an aggressive bloc with an offensive military potential, the president said.A the same time, Russia and Belarus are not going to attack anyone or fight with anyone, as the principled approach is dialogue and cooperation, Lukashenko added.
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Trump Keeping World From Third World War - Lukashenko

08:53 GMT 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonU.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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MINSK (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is keeping the world from another world war, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.
"Although the Americans are not in our region, a lot depends on them. President Trump's policies are polarizing the world and provoking well-founded criticism. But think about it, because Trump, by his actions, even if contradictory, in fact, has kept and is still keeping the world from World War III. Which can flare up in a nuclear format and you cannot hide from it across the ocean," Lukashenko said at the fourth Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.
Conflict potential in the world has reached a critical point, Lukashenko said.
"We are waiting for fresh ideas from today's event on how we can all reduce the potential for conflict, which has reached a critical point," Lukashenko said.
The world has never changed so rapidly before as it is now, the president said, adding that the degree of confrontation between major countries has reached its limit.
"Unfortunately, today the force of international law, with the connivance and tacit consent of international institutions, is still completely inferior to the law of force. First of all, this concerns the United Nations. With all due respect to this organization, a lot is being said, but practically nothing is being done. At one time, the League of Nations, which was replaced by the United Nations, collapsed due to its inability to prevent the Second World War. I am afraid that the UN has the same role, I would not like to," Lukashenko said.
The system of checks and balances in the world does not work, and NATO has become an aggressive bloc with an offensive military potential, the president said.
A the same time, Russia and Belarus are not going to attack anyone or fight with anyone, as the principled approach is dialogue and cooperation, Lukashenko added.
View of Minsk. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
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Trump-Lukashenko Meeting Must 'Ripen' - Belarusian Foreign Minister
4 October, 09:07 GMT
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