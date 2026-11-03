https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/ukraine-opens-case-over-torture-chambers-near-kiev-where-people-were-held-1124999640.html

Ukraine Opens Case Over Torture Chambers Near Kiev Where People Were Held

Ukraine Opens Case Over Torture Chambers Near Kiev Where People Were Held

Sputnik International

Following the incident in the village of Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka in the Kiev Region where people were held in the basement of a house against their will, criminal proceedings have been initiated, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said on Tuesday.

2026-11-03T16:52+0000

2026-11-03T16:52+0000

2026-11-03T16:53+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

detention

investigation

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120534488_2:0:766:430_1920x0_80_0_0_db1cfb0ee4fad84d138b0d5cd29d4bf1.png

"In the event of the incident that took place on November 2 in the village of Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka, the SBI instituted criminal proceedings. The proceedings were initiated under the article on abuse of power or official authority by a military official," the SBI said on Telegram. The private house in question was used for the temporary placement of servicepeople who had been returned after leaving their military units without authorization, according to the SBI data. "During the criminal proceedings, investigators will examine whether the actions of those involved were lawful. They will establish the detention circumstances and conditions, check the report on assumed use of coercion, and determine the causes and course of the conflict," the SBI noted. On Monday, Ukrainian media reported that armed men were holding about 40 people in the basement of a house in the village of Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka in the Kiev Region.Then people began gathering near the house, demanding the release of those being held captive. A private ambulance paramedic said that some of the people detained were suffering from serious health problems. Following the arrival of senior National Guard and police officials, some of those held in the basement were released. They were in need of medical assistance. Ukraine’s National Guard said that the people held in the basement were servicepeople, including those who had left their unit without authorization. Following reports about the illegal detention of people on Monday, a crowd gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into a violent clash between civilians and police, during which gunshots were heard and police service vehicles were damaged. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were many torture chambers like this throughout Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/torture-chambers-are-systematic-phenomenon-in-ukraine---russian-diplomat-1124993821.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, detention, investigation