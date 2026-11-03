https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/update---us-strike-on-irans-qeshm-island-was-defensive-in-nature---reports-1124992144.html
UPDATE - US Strike on Iran’s Qeshm Island Was Defensive in Nature - Reports
UPDATE - US Strike on Iran’s Qeshm Island Was Defensive in Nature - Reports
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US military carried out a strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran for defensive purposes, in response to an attack by Tehran, several US media outlets reported.
2026-11-03T03:55+0000
2026-11-03T03:55+0000
2026-11-03T03:55+0000
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Earlier in the night, the Press TV broadcaster reported that explosions had been heard on Qeshm Island. The Wall Street Journal claimed that the US Armed Forces were behind the incident, noting that they had been conducting smaller-scale, covert strikes against the Islamic Republic over the past few weeks. Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin confirmed this information. Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported that a US fighter jet had attacked missile launchers on the island in response to an alleged attempt by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to fire upon a US aircraft flying over the Strait of Hormuz from Qeshm. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he was in no rush to make a decision regarding the resumption of military operations against Iran. On the same day, the White House press pool reported that the US leader had refuted media reports suggesting he had considered a large-scale military operation against the Islamic Republic, to take place shortly after the US midterm congressional elections scheduled for November 3. On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities; however, they subsequently exchanged further strikes. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/iran-engaged-in-intensive-consultations-with-us-via-intermediaries---foreign-minister-1124990641.html
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UPDATE - US Strike on Iran’s Qeshm Island Was Defensive in Nature - Reports
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US military carried out a strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran for defensive purposes, in response to an attack by Tehran, several US media outlets reported.
Earlier in the night, the Press TV broadcaster reported that explosions had been heard on Qeshm Island. The Wall Street Journal claimed that the US Armed Forces were behind the incident, noting that they had been conducting smaller-scale, covert strikes against the Islamic Republic over the past few weeks.
"This was a defensive measure for Iranians using surface to air missiles against U.S. assets," NewsNation journalist Kelli Meyer quoted an unnamed US official on X as saying.
Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin confirmed this information.
Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported that a US fighter jet had attacked missile launchers on the island in response to an alleged attempt by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to fire upon a US aircraft flying over the Strait of Hormuz from Qeshm.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he was in no rush to make a decision regarding the resumption of military operations against Iran. On the same day, the White House press pool reported that the US leader had refuted media reports suggesting he had considered a large-scale military operation against the Islamic Republic, to take place shortly after the US midterm congressional elections scheduled for November 3.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities; however, they subsequently exchanged further strikes. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.