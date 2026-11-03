International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/update---us-strike-on-irans-qeshm-island-was-defensive-in-nature---reports-1124992144.html
UPDATE - US Strike on Iran’s Qeshm Island Was Defensive in Nature - Reports
UPDATE - US Strike on Iran’s Qeshm Island Was Defensive in Nature - Reports
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US military carried out a strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran for defensive purposes, in response to an attack by Tehran, several US media outlets reported.
2026-11-03T03:55+0000
2026-11-03T03:55+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
us
donald trump
tehran
white house
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124446395_0:63:3421:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_19e84e009692eeef28c78337a5e6184f.jpg
Earlier in the night, the Press TV broadcaster reported that explosions had been heard on Qeshm Island. The Wall Street Journal claimed that the US Armed Forces were behind the incident, noting that they had been conducting smaller-scale, covert strikes against the Islamic Republic over the past few weeks. Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin confirmed this information. Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported that a US fighter jet had attacked missile launchers on the island in response to an alleged attempt by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to fire upon a US aircraft flying over the Strait of Hormuz from Qeshm. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he was in no rush to make a decision regarding the resumption of military operations against Iran. On the same day, the White House press pool reported that the US leader had refuted media reports suggesting he had considered a large-scale military operation against the Islamic Republic, to take place shortly after the US midterm congressional elections scheduled for November 3. On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities; however, they subsequently exchanged further strikes. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/iran-engaged-in-intensive-consultations-with-us-via-intermediaries---foreign-minister-1124990641.html
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124446395_692:0:3421:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a3b11a5afcf24243bed6eacad306e0c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, us, donald trump, tehran, white house
iran, us, donald trump, tehran, white house

UPDATE - US Strike on Iran’s Qeshm Island Was Defensive in Nature - Reports

03:55 GMT 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin NavalThe aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US military carried out a strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran for defensive purposes, in response to an attack by Tehran, several US media outlets reported.
Earlier in the night, the Press TV broadcaster reported that explosions had been heard on Qeshm Island. The Wall Street Journal claimed that the US Armed Forces were behind the incident, noting that they had been conducting smaller-scale, covert strikes against the Islamic Republic over the past few weeks.
"This was a defensive measure for Iranians using surface to air missiles against U.S. assets," NewsNation journalist Kelli Meyer quoted an unnamed US official on X as saying.
Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin confirmed this information.
Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported that a US fighter jet had attacked missile launchers on the island in response to an alleged attempt by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to fire upon a US aircraft flying over the Strait of Hormuz from Qeshm.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks on during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (Ramil Sitdikov/Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Engaged in 'Intensive' Consultations With US Via Intermediaries - Foreign Minister
Yesterday, 16:43 GMT
On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he was in no rush to make a decision regarding the resumption of military operations against Iran. On the same day, the White House press pool reported that the US leader had refuted media reports suggesting he had considered a large-scale military operation against the Islamic Republic, to take place shortly after the US midterm congressional elections scheduled for November 3.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities; however, they subsequently exchanged further strikes. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала