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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/us-approves-draft-agreement-with-iran-presented-by-qatari-mediators---reports-1124998599.html
US Approves Draft Agreement With Iran Presented by Qatari Mediators - Reports
US Approves Draft Agreement With Iran Presented by Qatari Mediators - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States approved the draft agreement with Iran presented by Qatari mediators, the London-based pan-Arab newspaper Al Arabi Al Jadeed reported, citing sources from the negotiating delegations.
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The US has agreed to the draft memorandum of understanding that the Qatari delegation presented in Iran yesterday, the sources said, as quoted by the newspaper.On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to decide whether to resume military action against Iran. The White House said that Trump had denied media reports claiming he was considering a large-scale military operation against the Islamic Republic shortly after the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/us-has-no-plans-to-escalate-attacks-on-iran-after-strike-on-qeshm-island---reports-1124996732.html
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US Approves Draft Agreement With Iran Presented by Qatari Mediators - Reports

14:38 GMT 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
A billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
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DOHA (Sputnik) - The United States approved the draft agreement with Iran presented by Qatari mediators, the London-based pan-Arab newspaper Al Arabi Al Jadeed reported, citing sources from the negotiating delegations.
The US has agreed to the draft memorandum of understanding that the Qatari delegation presented in Iran yesterday, the sources said, as quoted by the newspaper.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to decide whether to resume military action against Iran. The White House said that Trump had denied media reports claiming he was considering a large-scale military operation against the Islamic Republic shortly after the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Has No Plans to Escalate Attacks on Iran After Strike on Qeshm Island - Reports
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