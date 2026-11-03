https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/us-approves-draft-agreement-with-iran-presented-by-qatari-mediators---reports-1124998599.html
US Approves Draft Agreement With Iran Presented by Qatari Mediators - Reports
US Approves Draft Agreement With Iran Presented by Qatari Mediators - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States approved the draft agreement with Iran presented by Qatari mediators, the London-based pan-Arab newspaper Al Arabi Al Jadeed reported, citing sources from the negotiating delegations.
2026-11-03T14:38+0000
2026-11-03T14:38+0000
2026-11-03T14:38+0000
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The US has agreed to the draft memorandum of understanding that the Qatari delegation presented in Iran yesterday, the sources said, as quoted by the newspaper.On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to decide whether to resume military action against Iran. The White House said that Trump had denied media reports claiming he was considering a large-scale military operation against the Islamic Republic shortly after the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/us-has-no-plans-to-escalate-attacks-on-iran-after-strike-on-qeshm-island---reports-1124996732.html
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US Approves Draft Agreement With Iran Presented by Qatari Mediators - Reports
DOHA (Sputnik) - The United States approved the draft agreement with Iran presented by Qatari mediators, the London-based pan-Arab newspaper Al Arabi Al Jadeed reported, citing sources from the negotiating delegations.
The US has agreed to the draft memorandum of understanding that the Qatari delegation presented in Iran yesterday, the sources said, as quoted by the newspaper.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to decide whether to resume military action against Iran. The White House said that Trump had denied media reports claiming he was considering a large-scale military operation against the Islamic Republic shortly after the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.