https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/us-has-no-plans-to-escalate-attacks-on-iran-after-strike-on-qeshm-island---reports-1124996732.html
US Has No Plans to Escalate Attacks on Iran After Strike on Qeshm Island - Reports
US Has No Plans to Escalate Attacks on Iran After Strike on Qeshm Island - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States has no intention of escalating attacks on Iran following a strike on the Iranian island of Qeshm, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing officials.
2026-11-03T12:43+0000
2026-11-03T12:43+0000
2026-11-03T12:43+0000
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There were currently no plans to increase the number of attacks as the US strikes were defensive in nature, the sources said on Monday. The limited strike on the island was intended to deter Iran from attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the newspaper reported. According to the report, the US carried out the strike on Qeshm Island in response to attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to decide whether to resume military action against Iran. The White House said that Trump had denied media reports claiming he was considering a large-scale military operation against the Islamic Republic shortly after the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/iran-on-highest-state-of-military-readiness-amid-possible-us-strikes---official-1124994266.html
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US Has No Plans to Escalate Attacks on Iran After Strike on Qeshm Island - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has no intention of escalating attacks on Iran following a strike on the Iranian island of Qeshm, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing officials.
There were currently no plans to increase the number of attacks as the US strikes were defensive in nature, the sources said on Monday. The limited strike on the island was intended to deter Iran from attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the newspaper reported.
According to the report, the US carried out the strike on Qeshm Island in response to attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to decide whether to resume military action against Iran. The White House said that Trump had denied media reports claiming he was considering a large-scale military operation against the Islamic Republic shortly after the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.