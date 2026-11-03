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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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US Has No Plans to Escalate Attacks on Iran After Strike on Qeshm Island - Reports
US Has No Plans to Escalate Attacks on Iran After Strike on Qeshm Island - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States has no intention of escalating attacks on Iran following a strike on the Iranian island of Qeshm, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing officials.
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2026-11-03T12:43+0000
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There were currently no plans to increase the number of attacks as the US strikes were defensive in nature, the sources said on Monday. The limited strike on the island was intended to deter Iran from attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the newspaper reported. According to the report, the US carried out the strike on Qeshm Island in response to attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to decide whether to resume military action against Iran. The White House said that Trump had denied media reports claiming he was considering a large-scale military operation against the Islamic Republic shortly after the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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US Has No Plans to Escalate Attacks on Iran After Strike on Qeshm Island - Reports

12:43 GMT 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Darin RussellIn this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon
In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Darin Russell
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has no intention of escalating attacks on Iran following a strike on the Iranian island of Qeshm, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing officials.
There were currently no plans to increase the number of attacks as the US strikes were defensive in nature, the sources said on Monday. The limited strike on the island was intended to deter Iran from attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the newspaper reported.
According to the report, the US carried out the strike on Qeshm Island in response to attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to decide whether to resume military action against Iran. The White House said that Trump had denied media reports claiming he was considering a large-scale military operation against the Islamic Republic shortly after the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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