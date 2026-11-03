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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/white-house-announces-us-first-lady-to-host-russian-ukrainian-officials-1124998162.html
White House Announces US First Lady to Host Russian, Ukrainian Officials
White House Announces US First Lady to Host Russian, Ukrainian Officials
Sputnik International
US First Lady Melania Trump will host Russian and Ukrainian officials on November 5 for an event on the humanitarian mission in Aleshki, the White House said on Tuesday.
2026-11-03T14:27+0000
2026-11-03T14:27+0000
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"First Lady Melania Trump will personally bring representatives of Russia and Ukraine ... together at the White House," the White House said in a statement. "Melania Trump will deliver remarks on the ceasefire in Aleshki at 11:00 am ET [16:00 GMT] on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the White House." The White House did not disclose the names of the representatives that will attend the meeting, but noted that the event will represent an "extraordinary moment" in US history. Aleshki is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, opposite of Kherson. The town is experiencing a difficult humanitarian situation due to the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces. The Russian armed forces announced a localized ceasefire starting October 27 to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Aleshki area. Russian military personnel cleared the road to Aleshki of mines. Humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, hygiene products and fuel, was delivered on Friday, while all those who wanted to leave the city were given the opportunity to do so.
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White House Announces US First Lady to Host Russian, Ukrainian Officials

14:27 GMT 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonFirst Lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington
First Lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US First Lady Melania Trump will host Russian and Ukrainian officials on November 5 for an event on the humanitarian mission in Aleshki, the White House said on Tuesday.
"First Lady Melania Trump will personally bring representatives of Russia and Ukraine ... together at the White House," the White House said in a statement. "Melania Trump will deliver remarks on the ceasefire in Aleshki at 11:00 am ET [16:00 GMT] on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the White House."
The White House did not disclose the names of the representatives that will attend the meeting, but noted that the event will represent an "extraordinary moment" in US history.
Aleshki is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, opposite of Kherson. The town is experiencing a difficult humanitarian situation due to the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces.
The Russian armed forces announced a localized ceasefire starting October 27 to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Aleshki area. Russian military personnel cleared the road to Aleshki of mines. Humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, hygiene products and fuel, was delivered on Friday, while all those who wanted to leave the city were given the opportunity to do so.
First lady Melania Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One with her husband President Donald Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
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Melania Trump Secures Ceasefire in Alyoshki Starting October 29 - White House
23 October, 13:38 GMT
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