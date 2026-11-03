https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/white-house-announces-us-first-lady-to-host-russian-ukrainian-officials-1124998162.html
White House Announces US First Lady to Host Russian, Ukrainian Officials
White House Announces US First Lady to Host Russian, Ukrainian Officials
Sputnik International
US First Lady Melania Trump will host Russian and Ukrainian officials on November 5 for an event on the humanitarian mission in Aleshki, the White House said on Tuesday.
2026-11-03T14:27+0000
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"First Lady Melania Trump will personally bring representatives of Russia and Ukraine ... together at the White House," the White House said in a statement. "Melania Trump will deliver remarks on the ceasefire in Aleshki at 11:00 am ET [16:00 GMT] on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the White House." The White House did not disclose the names of the representatives that will attend the meeting, but noted that the event will represent an "extraordinary moment" in US history. Aleshki is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, opposite of Kherson. The town is experiencing a difficult humanitarian situation due to the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces. The Russian armed forces announced a localized ceasefire starting October 27 to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Aleshki area. Russian military personnel cleared the road to Aleshki of mines. Humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, hygiene products and fuel, was delivered on Friday, while all those who wanted to leave the city were given the opportunity to do so.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/melania-trump-secures-ceasefire-in-alyoshki-starting-october-29---white-house-1124928986.html
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melania trump, russia, ukraine, kherson
White House Announces US First Lady to Host Russian, Ukrainian Officials
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US First Lady Melania Trump will host Russian and Ukrainian officials on November 5 for an event on the humanitarian mission in Aleshki, the White House said on Tuesday.
"First Lady Melania Trump will personally bring representatives of Russia and Ukraine ... together at the White House," the White House said in a statement. "Melania Trump will deliver remarks on the ceasefire in Aleshki at 11:00 am ET [16:00 GMT] on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the White House."
The White House did not disclose the names of the representatives that will attend the meeting, but noted that the event will represent an "extraordinary moment" in US history.
Aleshki is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, opposite of Kherson. The town is experiencing a difficult humanitarian situation due to the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces.
The Russian armed forces announced a localized ceasefire starting October 27 to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Aleshki area. Russian military personnel cleared the road to Aleshki of mines. Humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, hygiene products and fuel, was delivered on Friday, while all those who wanted to leave the city were given the opportunity to do so.