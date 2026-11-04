https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/americans-vote-against-us-war-on-iran---iranian-speaker-1125005789.html
Americans Vote Against US War on Iran - Iranian Speaker
Americans Vote Against US War on Iran - Iranian Speaker
Sputnik International
ranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday interpreted the likely defeat of US President Donald Trump's Republican Party in the congressional midterms as a sign that US voters were opposed to the war on Iran.
2026-11-04T08:58+0000
2026-11-04T08:58+0000
2026-11-04T08:58+0000
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"Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare," he wrote on X. Media projects the Democrats to win an outright majority of 54 seats in the 100-seat Senate, where 35 seats are up for grabs, as well as 224 seats in the 435-seat House of Representatives. The voting is widely seen as a referendum on Trump, who suggested that the rise in gasoline prices caused by the conflict with Iran had prevented Americans from appreciating the economic gains of his administration.
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us midterms 2026, americans, us, donald trump, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, iran, republican party
Americans Vote Against US War on Iran - Iranian Speaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday interpreted the likely defeat of US President Donald Trump's Republican Party in the congressional midterms as a sign that US voters were opposed to the war on Iran.
"Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare," he wrote on X.
Media projects the Democrats to win an outright majority of 54 seats in the 100-seat Senate, where 35 seats are up for grabs, as well as 224 seats in the 435-seat House of Representatives.
The voting is widely seen as a referendum on Trump, who suggested that the rise in gasoline prices caused by the conflict with Iran had prevented Americans from appreciating the economic gains of his administration.