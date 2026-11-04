https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/polls-close-in-us-midterm-elections-1125004676.html
Polls Close in US Midterm Elections
Polls Close in US Midterm Elections
Sputnik International
The last polling stations have closed in the US midterm elections, projected to bring a victory for the Democratic Party.
2026-11-04T07:08+0000
2026-11-04T07:08+0000
2026-11-04T07:08+0000
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On November 3, the United States held midterm elections, in which all 435 members of the House of Representatives and a portion of the Senate were up for election. The last polling stations to close were in Alaska. they shut their doors at 1:00 a.m. Eastern Time (06:00 GMT). Preliminary estimates suggest that the Republican Party is set to lose control of both chambers of the US Congress. Democrats were projected by Bloomberg to flip 7 Senate seats held by Republicans to secure 53 seats, surpassing the 51 seats required for an outright majority. As of 06:24 GMT, Democrats had secured 223 seats in the 435-seat House of Representatives, where they need 218 seats for a majority. Republicans currently hold 126 seats. While the vote count is still ongoing, it is unlikely that the final results will alter the balance of power. President Donald Trump has stated that he is prepared to accept the outcome of the midterm elections and to work with the Democratic Party.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/americas-war-party-wins-regardless-of-election-results-ex-us-diplomat-1125000594.html
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donald trump, us, democratic party, democrats, senate, alaska, us midterm elections
donald trump, us, democratic party, democrats, senate, alaska, us midterm elections
Polls Close in US Midterm Elections
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The last polling stations have closed in the US midterm elections, projected to bring a victory for the Democratic Party.
On November 3, the United States held midterm elections
, in which all 435 members of the House of Representatives and a portion of the Senate were up for election. The last polling stations to close were in Alaska. they shut their doors at 1:00 a.m. Eastern Time (06:00 GMT).
Preliminary estimates suggest that the Republican Party is set to lose control of both chambers of the US Congress. Democrats were projected by Bloomberg to flip 7 Senate seats held by Republicans to secure 53 seats, surpassing the 51 seats required for an outright majority.
As of 06:24 GMT, Democrats had secured 223 seats in the 435-seat House of Representatives, where they need 218 seats for a majority. Republicans currently hold 126 seats.
While the vote count is still ongoing, it is unlikely that the final results will alter the balance of power. President Donald Trump has stated that he is prepared to accept the outcome of the midterm elections and to work with the Democratic Party.