https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/china-in-contact-with-russia-us-about-potential-trilateral-meeting-in-shenzhen---foreign-ministry-1125005459.html
China in Contact With Russia, US About Potential Trilateral Meeting in Shenzhen - Foreign Ministry
China in Contact With Russia, US About Potential Trilateral Meeting in Shenzhen - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
China is in contact with Russia and the United States regarding a potential meeting between the leaders of the three nations on the APEC sidelines in Shenzhen, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
2026-11-04T08:42+0000
2026-11-04T08:42+0000
2026-11-04T08:42+0000
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"China is maintaining contact with the relevant parties regarding a meeting between the leaders of China, Russia, and the United States," Mao said. Peskov said in October that Russia, China, and the US were working to arrange a meeting of their leaders on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which is set to take place in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18-19.On November 3, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the parties were exchanging signals concerning preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/peskov-says-russia-us-china-acknowledge-hypothetical-possibility-of-trilateral-meeting-1124899710.html
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dmitry peskov, donald trump, china, russia, shenzhen, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), trilateral talks, trilateral summit
dmitry peskov, donald trump, china, russia, shenzhen, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), trilateral talks, trilateral summit
China in Contact With Russia, US About Potential Trilateral Meeting in Shenzhen - Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is in contact with Russia and the United States regarding a potential meeting between the leaders of the three nations on the APEC sidelines in Shenzhen, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
"China is maintaining contact with the relevant parties regarding a meeting between the leaders of China, Russia, and the United States," Mao said.
Peskov said in October that Russia, China, and the US were working to arrange a meeting of their leaders on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which is set to take place in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18-19.
On November 3, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the parties were exchanging signals concerning preparations for a meeting
between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump.