https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/democrats-won-the-house-of-representatives--projections-1125002971.html
Democrats Won the House of Representatives — Projections
Democrats Won the House of Representatives — Projections
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Democrats will secure control of the US House of Representatives based on the congressional election results, the analytical service Decision Desk HQ, as well as the broadcasters CNN and NBC, project.
2026-11-04T04:18+0000
2026-11-04T04:18+0000
2026-11-04T04:18+0000
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Democratic candidates have won the House race, with an estimated 244 seat majority, according to projections by US news outlets. Currently, the Republican Party holds a slim majority in both chambers: 218 seats to the Democrats' 214 in the House of Representatives, and 53 seats to 47 in the Senate.According to a forecast by Bloomberg, Democrats have taken twice as many House seats from Republicans as needed to gain control.To control the House, a party needs at least 218 seats. In the previous Congress, the Republicans held a slim majority, while the Democrats held 214 seats. At the time of publication, the Democrats had already flipped eight seats previously held by the Republicans.At the same time, Democrat James Talarico is projected to win the US Senate race in Texas - a state where Democrats have not won a Senate seat since 1988, according to the Decision Desk HQ portal. Talarico is leading with 55.39% of the vote, compared to 43.08% for the Republican candidate, Ken Paxton, who currently serves as the Attorney General of Texas.With control of the House, Democrats will have the power to issue subpoenas and launch congressional oversight investigations starting in January.
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Democrats Won the House of Representatives — Projections
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Democrats will secure control of the US House of Representatives based on the congressional election results, the analytical service Decision Desk HQ, as well as the broadcasters CNN and NBC, project.
Democratic candidates have won the House race, with an estimated 244 seat majority, according to projections by US news outlets. Currently, the Republican Party holds a slim majority in both chambers: 218 seats to the Democrats' 214 in the House of Representatives, and 53 seats to 47 in the Senate.
"We knew that to keep the House and sustain our majority we would have to defy more than a century pf midterm history,” Speaker Mike Johnson stated, acknowledging the Republican loss.
According to a forecast by Bloomberg, Democrats have taken twice as many House seats from Republicans as needed to gain control.
To control the House, a party needs at least 218 seats. In the previous Congress, the Republicans held a slim majority, while the Democrats held 214 seats. At the time of publication, the Democrats had already flipped eight seats previously held by the Republicans.
At the same time, Democrat James Talarico is projected to win the US Senate race in Texas - a state where Democrats have not won a Senate seat since 1988, according to the Decision Desk HQ portal. Talarico is leading with 55.39% of the vote, compared to 43.08% for the Republican candidate, Ken Paxton, who currently serves as the Attorney General of Texas.
With control of the House, Democrats will have the power to issue subpoenas and launch congressional oversight investigations starting in January.