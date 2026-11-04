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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Troops Hard Along Front Line - MoD
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Troops Hard Along Front Line - MoD
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Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
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This is in addition to:The Ukrainian armed forces lost three armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
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Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Troops Hard Along Front Line - MoD

09:46 GMT 04.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian snipers of the special-purpose unit of the Battlegroup Tsentr move to a position
Russian snipers of the special-purpose unit of the Battlegroup Tsentr move to a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

This is in addition to:

Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 145 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The Ukrainian armed forces lost three armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
"A total of 972 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ship With Supplies to Ukrainian Forces in Black Sea – MoD
29 October, 15:35 GMT
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