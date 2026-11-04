https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-troops-hard-along-front-line---mod-1125006554.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Troops Hard Along Front Line - MoD
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Troops Hard Along Front Line - MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-11-04T09:46+0000
2026-11-04T09:46+0000
2026-11-04T09:46+0000
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This is in addition to:The Ukrainian armed forces lost three armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
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Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Troops Hard Along Front Line - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 145 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The Ukrainian armed forces lost three armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
"A total of 972 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.