https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/russias-unity-withstands-western-attempts-to-use-ukraine-as-torpedo-against-moscow---ex-mp-1125012974.html
Russia's Unity Withstands Western Attempts to Use Ukraine as 'Torpedo' Against Moscow - ex-MP
Russia's Unity Withstands Western Attempts to Use Ukraine as 'Torpedo' Against Moscow - ex-MP
Sputnik International
Western efforts to drive a wedge between Russia and Ukraine began long before 2014, using language restrictions, historical revisionism and political pressure... 04.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-04T17:48+0000
2026-11-04T17:48+0000
2026-11-04T17:48+0000
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Oleynyk accused Kiev of undermining the status of the Russian language despite constitutional protections, arguing that the restrictions were designed to deepen divisions within Ukrainian society.He added that Western powers had used Ukraine as "a torpedo" against Russia, hoping to provoke domestic unrest and eventually install a government dependent on foreign influence.According to Oleynyk, that strategy failed, while Russia's internal cohesion helped it withstand external pressure.He contrasted Ukraine's language policies with Russia's multicultural traditions, describing the country's diversity as a "kaleidoscope" of cultures, languages and customs.
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Russia's Unity Withstands Western Attempts to Use Ukraine as 'Torpedo' Against Moscow - ex-MP
Western efforts to drive a wedge between Russia and Ukraine began long before 2014, using language restrictions, historical revisionism and political pressure to sever centuries-old cultural ties, former Ukrainian lawmaker Volodymyr Oleynyk said, commenting on President Vladimir Putin's remarks about the importance of national unity.
Oleynyk accused Kiev of undermining the status of the Russian language despite constitutional protections, arguing that the restrictions were designed to deepen divisions within Ukrainian society.
"This is being done so that people do not unite but become divided and stop asking why there is a war and why we cannot be friends with Russia," he said.
He added that Western powers had used Ukraine as "a torpedo" against Russia, hoping to provoke domestic unrest and eventually install a government dependent on foreign influence.
According to Oleynyk, that strategy failed, while Russia's internal cohesion helped it withstand external pressure.
He contrasted Ukraine's language policies with Russia's multicultural traditions, describing the country's diversity as a "kaleidoscope" of cultures, languages and customs.
"Speak the language your mother taught you. That should always be the approach," Oleynyk stressed, echoing Putin's emphasis on mutual respect among Russia's peoples.