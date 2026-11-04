https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/west-used-ukraine-to-drive-a-wedge-between-russias-peoples---political-analyst-1125012001.html
West Used Ukraine to Drive a Wedge Between Russia's Peoples - Political Analyst
West Used Ukraine to Drive a Wedge Between Russia's Peoples - Political Analyst
Sputnik International
Western-backed efforts to turn Ukraine against Russia began well before 2014, with historical revisionism, language policies, and nationalist ideology used to sever centuries-old cultural ties, Russian political analyst Alexander Asafov told Sputnik.
2026-11-04T15:35+0000
2026-11-04T15:35+0000
2026-11-04T15:35+0000
world
alexander asafov
ukraine
russia
west
conflict
heritage
vladimir putin
cultural heritage
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/16/1124169895_0:0:1281:720_1920x0_80_0_0_10a48b349d7ea09d22c0822e2ec927d4.jpg
Commenting on President Vladimir Putin's remarks about the importance of national unity, Asafov argued that Ukrainian authorities had deliberately promoted a new historical narrative built around nationalist figures such as Stepan Bandera, while distancing the country from its shared Soviet and Russian heritage.Asafov also cited the RAND Corporation's 2019 research on ways to overstretch Russia, describing the Ukraine conflict as "one of the clearest examples" of a Western strategy to weaken a geopolitical rival.He argued that Russia's ethnic and cultural diversity had instead helped preserve internal stability despite external pressure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/west-acting-more-aggressively-as-russia-approaches-successful-end-of-operation---shoigu-1124987210.html
ukraine
russia
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/16/1124169895_101:0:1061:720_1920x0_80_0_0_1957c8136cb15aabece9c1ba891cdfdc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
alexander asafov, ukraine, russia, west, conflict, heritage, vladimir putin, cultural heritage
alexander asafov, ukraine, russia, west, conflict, heritage, vladimir putin, cultural heritage
West Used Ukraine to Drive a Wedge Between Russia's Peoples - Political Analyst
Western-backed efforts to turn Ukraine against Russia began well before 2014, with historical revisionism, language policies, and nationalist ideology used to sever centuries-old cultural ties, Russian political analyst Alexander Asafov told Sputnik.
Commenting on President Vladimir Putin's
remarks about the importance of national unity, Asafov argued that Ukrainian authorities had deliberately promoted a new historical narrative built around nationalist figures such as Stepan Bandera, while distancing the country from its shared Soviet and Russian heritage.
"The main objective of forming such a quasi-identity, rewriting history, and creating a new myth was division, a break with Russia, with its history, its heritage, and its attitude toward the Great Victory of 1945," he said.
Asafov also cited the RAND Corporation's 2019 research on ways to overstretch Russia, describing the Ukraine conflict as "one of the clearest examples" of a Western strategy to weaken a geopolitical rival.
He argued that Russia's ethnic and cultural diversity had instead helped preserve internal stability despite external pressure.
"Both on the front lines and in civilian life, people of different nationalities share the same understanding of the task of defending the country," Asafov said, emphasizing unity as a source of resilience.