https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/trump-vows-to-analyze-results-of-us-midterm-election-1125005031.html
Trump Vows to Analyze Results of US Midterm Election
Trump Vows to Analyze Results of US Midterm Election
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has vowed to analyze the reasons behind the victories and defeats during Tuesday's midterm congressional elections.
2026-11-04T07:11+0000
2026-11-04T07:11+0000
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"I'm going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president did not specify which candidates he intended to evaluate, nor did he say when he would present his analysis. The Democratic Party is poised secure a majority in the Senate following the midterm congressional elections, clinching at least 51 seats in the upper chamber, according to Bloomberg projections.
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Trump Vows to Analyze Results of US Midterm Election
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has vowed to analyze the reasons behind the victories and defeats during Tuesday's midterm congressional elections.
"I'm going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The president did not specify which candidates he intended to evaluate, nor did he say when he would present his analysis.
The Democratic Party is poised secure a majority in the Senate following the midterm congressional elections
, clinching at least 51 seats in the upper chamber, according to Bloomberg projections.