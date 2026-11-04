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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/trump-vows-to-analyze-results-of-us-midterm-election-1125005031.html
Trump Vows to Analyze Results of US Midterm Election
Trump Vows to Analyze Results of US Midterm Election
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has vowed to analyze the reasons behind the victories and defeats during Tuesday's midterm congressional elections.
2026-11-04T07:11+0000
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"I'm going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president did not specify which candidates he intended to evaluate, nor did he say when he would present his analysis. The Democratic Party is poised secure a majority in the Senate following the midterm congressional elections, clinching at least 51 seats in the upper chamber, according to Bloomberg projections.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/divided-government-deeper-divisions-what-a-midterms-loss-could-mean-for-trumps-foreign-policy-1124993357.html
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Trump Vows to Analyze Results of US Midterm Election

07:11 GMT 04.11.2026
© Sputnik / Alexei Alekseyev / Go to the mediabankPeople are casting their votes at a polling station in New York during the US congressional elections.
People are casting their votes at a polling station in New York during the US congressional elections. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has vowed to analyze the reasons behind the victories and defeats during Tuesday's midterm congressional elections.
"I'm going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The president did not specify which candidates he intended to evaluate, nor did he say when he would present his analysis.
The Democratic Party is poised secure a majority in the Senate following the midterm congressional elections, clinching at least 51 seats in the upper chamber, according to Bloomberg projections.
A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo., on March 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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