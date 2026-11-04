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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/trump-warns-european-nations-face-economic-collapse-1125006366.html
Trump Warns European Nations Face Economic Collapse
Trump Warns European Nations Face Economic Collapse
Sputnik International
European countries, such as France and Italy, face economic collapse, given their dire situation, US President Donald Trump said.
2026-11-04T09:10+0000
2026-11-04T09:10+0000
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"Look at Europe, it is dying ... Just look at what is happening in France and Italy, they may not even be able to survive," Trump said in a telephone interview to the Fox News channel. He contrasted Europe with the United States, which he said was thriving. A wave of protests over the rising cost of living has swept Europe in fall. Demonstrations began in France in mid-September, when high school students in the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand better learning conditions. They were later joined by people from all walks of life unhappy with rising prices. The protests then spread to other French regions and countries in Europe.
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Trump Warns European Nations Face Economic Collapse

09:10 GMT 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinPresident Donald Trump speaks as he meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks as he meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European countries, such as France and Italy, face economic collapse, given their dire situation, US President Donald Trump said.
"Look at Europe, it is dying ... Just look at what is happening in France and Italy, they may not even be able to survive," Trump said in a telephone interview to the Fox News channel.
He contrasted Europe with the United States, which he said was thriving.
"We want this prosperity to continue," Trump added.
A wave of protests over the rising cost of living has swept Europe in fall. Demonstrations began in France in mid-September, when high school students in the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand better learning conditions. They were later joined by people from all walks of life unhappy with rising prices. The protests then spread to other French regions and countries in Europe.
The inside of a computer - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2026
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