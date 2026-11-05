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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/americans-say-no-to-endless-war-but-us-war-machine-rages-on---analyst-1125015851.html
Americans Say ‘No’ to Endless War, But US War Machine Rages On - Analyst
Americans Say ‘No’ to Endless War, But US War Machine Rages On - Analyst
Sputnik International
Republicans were defeated because ordinary Americans "connected the dots" between economic decline, out-of-control war spending, and the oil crises — driven by the US war on Iran and by US taxpayers' money vanishing into "the black hole called Ukraine," political analyst Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, political analyst Dr. Anuradha Chenoy told Sputnik.
2026-11-05T09:04+0000
2026-11-05T09:04+0000
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Threats against Iran could become "more muted," the expert argued, but Israeli influence over US politics will persist.Despite the 'Blue Wave' shake-up, she expects little change in Washington’s foreign policy, saying US military spending and the influence of the military-industrial complex will remain largely intact. "Imperialism will ride over public opinion as ordinary citizens do not count for much," Chenoy assured.Regarding Ukraine, Chenoy sees no major shift ahead, pointing to hawkish factions within the Democratic Party that continue backing Kiev, alongside European governments that seek to weaken Russia.She concludes that the midterms exposed growing public dissatisfaction with US foreign policy, but are unlikely to translate into fundamental changes in Washington’s global strategy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/us-elections-offer-choice-between-bad-and-worse-as-both-parties-serve-war-lobby---ex-un-expert-1125008719.html
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ukraine, washington, americans, us, kiev, democratic party, republicans, us midterms 2026

Americans Say ‘No’ to Endless War, But US War Machine Rages On - Analyst

09:04 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaIn this April 4, 2018, file photo, a U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a newly installed position, near front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria
In this April 4, 2018, file photo, a U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a newly installed position, near front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
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Republicans were defeated because ordinary Americans "connected the dots" between economic decline, out-of-control war spending, and the oil crises — driven by the US war on Iran and by US taxpayers' money vanishing into "the black hole called Ukraine," political analyst Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, political analyst Dr. Anuradha Chenoy told Sputnik.
Threats against Iran could become "more muted," the expert argued, but Israeli influence over US politics will persist.
Despite the 'Blue Wave' shake-up, she expects little change in Washington’s foreign policy, saying US military spending and the influence of the military-industrial complex will remain largely intact. "Imperialism will ride over public opinion as ordinary citizens do not count for much," Chenoy assured.

Regarding Ukraine, Chenoy sees no major shift ahead, pointing to hawkish factions within the Democratic Party that continue backing Kiev, alongside European governments that seek to weaken Russia.

She concludes that the midterms exposed growing public dissatisfaction with US foreign policy, but are unlikely to translate into fundamental changes in Washington’s global strategy.
People cast ballots during early voting ahead of the midterm elections - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
Analysis
US Elections Offer Choice Between 'Bad and Worse' as Both Parties Serve War Lobby - ex-UN Expert
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