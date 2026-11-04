https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/us-elections-offer-choice-between-bad-and-worse-as-both-parties-serve-war-lobby---ex-un-expert-1125008719.html
US Elections Offer Choice Between 'Bad and Worse' as Both Parties Serve War Lobby - ex-UN Expert
US Elections Offer Choice Between 'Bad and Worse' as Both Parties Serve War Lobby - ex-UN Expert
Sputnik International
Both parties are “beholden to the military-industrial complex and to the AIPAC lobby,” and “the problem with the American two-party system is that most of the time it is a choice between bad and worse,” Alfred de Zayas, a retired independent UN expert and prolific commentator, told Sputnik, commenting on the results of Tuesday’s midterms.
2026-11-04T13:19+0000
2026-11-04T13:19+0000
2026-11-04T13:19+0000
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While de Zayas has little hope that the new Democrat-controlled Senate, led by Senator Chuck Schumer, will bring positive changes, he nevertheless welcomes Republicans' loss of Congress. He believes the result will limit Trump's ability to pursue his agenda following his "disappointing" failure to resolve the Ukraine crisis, which he traces to Democratic policies, and the decision to launch a new war against Iran.De Zayas fears a range of potential “Apocalyptic scenarios” for Iran moving forward, including the potential use of nuclear weapons and the conflict’s escalation into a global crisis, unless the US and Israel agree to a diplomatic climbdown. “In such desperate situations, either one takes the offensive and unleashes World War III, or one accepts reality, cuts one's losses and resigns.”While the UN has “been ineffective” on Iran, Gaza and other crises, it’s nevertheless needed now “more than ever” to prevent them from spiraling.
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alfred de zayas, us, chuck schumer, israel, palestine, ukraine, republicans, democrats, the united nations (un)
alfred de zayas, us, chuck schumer, israel, palestine, ukraine, republicans, democrats, the united nations (un)
US Elections Offer Choice Between 'Bad and Worse' as Both Parties Serve War Lobby - ex-UN Expert
Both parties are “beholden to the military-industrial complex and to the AIPAC lobby,” and “the problem with the American two-party system is that most of the time it is a choice between bad and worse,” Alfred de Zayas, a retired independent UN expert and prolific commentator, told Sputnik, commenting on the results of Tuesday’s midterms.
“Both Republican and Democratic candidates advocate war over diplomacy, support Wall Street over Main Street, and promote Israel over Palestine. Very few address the needs of the American people, the key issues of education, public health, taxation, infrastructure and job-creation,” the observer stressed.
While de Zayas has little hope that the new Democrat-controlled Senate, led by Senator Chuck Schumer, will bring positive changes, he nevertheless welcomes Republicans' loss of Congress. He believes the result will limit Trump's ability to pursue his agenda following his "disappointing" failure to resolve the Ukraine crisis, which he traces to Democratic policies, and the decision to launch a new war against Iran.
De Zayas fears a range of potential “Apocalyptic scenarios” for Iran moving forward, including the potential use of nuclear weapons and the conflict’s escalation into a global crisis, unless the US and Israel agree to a diplomatic climbdown. “In such desperate situations, either one takes the offensive and unleashes World War III, or one accepts reality, cuts one's losses and resigns.”
While the UN has “been ineffective” on Iran, Gaza and other crises, it’s nevertheless needed now “more than ever” to prevent them from spiraling.
“We need an international peace conference,” de Zayas urges. “This is the moment for the Global Majority, for BRICS, the SCO, the OIC, the Non-Aligned Movement to appeal to all parties to exercise restraint.”