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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/drc-facing-its-worst-cholera-epidemic-in-decades---who-chief-1125014604.html
DRC Facing Its Worst Cholera Epidemic in Decades - WHO Chief
DRC Facing Its Worst Cholera Epidemic in Decades - WHO Chief
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Democratic Republic of the Congo, in addition to the ongoing spread of the Ebola virus, is facing its worst cholera epidemic in decades, World Health Organization Director-General said.
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He added that there is a risk of contamination of the Congo River and the transmission of the virus through it to the DRC capital of Kinshasa. At the end of October, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that the cholera situation was particularly alarming in Tanganyika Province in southeastern DRC, with more than 6,300 cases recorded there since January - almost 1,000 more than in the same period last year. Tanganyika also has one of the highest cholera mortality rates.
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DRC Facing Its Worst Cholera Epidemic in Decades - WHO Chief

03:57 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Hajarah NalwaddaA health worker prepares to administer a vial of a vaccine against the Sudan strain of Ebola, during a trial, at Mulago Referral Hospital, in Kampala, Uganda Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
A health worker prepares to administer a vial of a vaccine against the Sudan strain of Ebola, during a trial, at Mulago Referral Hospital, in Kampala, Uganda Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Hajarah Nalwadda
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Democratic Republic of the Congo, in addition to the ongoing spread of the Ebola virus, is facing its worst cholera epidemic in decades, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
"The DRC is also seeing its worst cholera outbreak in decades, with more than 60,000 cases and 1,800 deaths reported so far this year," Ghebreyesus told reporters on Wednesday.
He added that there is a risk of contamination of the Congo River and the transmission of the virus through it to the DRC capital of Kinshasa.
At the end of October, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that the cholera situation was particularly alarming in Tanganyika Province in southeastern DRC, with more than 6,300 cases recorded there since January - almost 1,000 more than in the same period last year. Tanganyika also has one of the highest cholera mortality rates.
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