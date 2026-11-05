https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/drc-facing-its-worst-cholera-epidemic-in-decades---who-chief-1125014604.html
DRC Facing Its Worst Cholera Epidemic in Decades - WHO Chief
DRC Facing Its Worst Cholera Epidemic in Decades - WHO Chief
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Democratic Republic of the Congo, in addition to the ongoing spread of the Ebola virus, is facing its worst cholera epidemic in decades, World Health Organization Director-General said.
2026-11-05T03:57+0000
2026-11-05T03:57+0000
2026-11-05T03:57+0000
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He added that there is a risk of contamination of the Congo River and the transmission of the virus through it to the DRC capital of Kinshasa. At the end of October, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that the cholera situation was particularly alarming in Tanganyika Province in southeastern DRC, with more than 6,300 cases recorded there since January - almost 1,000 more than in the same period last year. Tanganyika also has one of the highest cholera mortality rates.
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democratic republic of the congo, world health organization (who), un office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs (ocha), kinshasa
DRC Facing Its Worst Cholera Epidemic in Decades - WHO Chief
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Democratic Republic of the Congo, in addition to the ongoing spread of the Ebola virus, is facing its worst cholera epidemic in decades, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
"The DRC is also seeing its worst cholera outbreak in decades, with more than 60,000 cases and 1,800 deaths reported so far this year," Ghebreyesus told reporters on Wednesday.
He added that there is a risk of contamination of the Congo River and the transmission of the virus through it to the DRC capital of Kinshasa.
At the end of October, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that the cholera situation was particularly alarming in Tanganyika Province in southeastern DRC, with more than 6,300 cases recorded there since January - almost 1,000 more than in the same period last year. Tanganyika also has one of the highest cholera mortality rates.