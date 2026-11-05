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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/gops-midterm-rebuke-boils-down-to-pocketbooks-not-foreign-policy---expert-1125015100.html
GOP’s Devastating Midterm Wipeout Boils Down to Pocketbooks, Not Foreign Policy - Expert
GOP’s Devastating Midterm Wipeout Boils Down to Pocketbooks, Not Foreign Policy - Expert
Sputnik International
The Republican Party’s losses in the US midterm elections reflect growing public dissatisfaction with domestic conditions rather than a direct rejection of... 05.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-05T06:55+0000
2026-11-05T08:22+0000
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Americans, like voters elsewhere, tend to vote according to their pocketbooks, Siracusa noted.Siracusa argued that the election results have put Trump in a difficult political position and could also damage the prospects of Vice President J.D. Vance, who is widely seen as a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2028.The political scientist also expects the new congressional makeup to trigger a wave of investigations and impeachment proceedings against senior administration officials.He predicted that House Democrats would seek to impeach Trump for a third time, although he considers the effort unlikely to result in his removal from office. Siracusa also expects Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to face impeachment over the administration’s handling of the war, alleged misleading statements and the dismissal of senior military officers.Unlike Trump, however, Hegseth could face a more serious threat in the Senate, Siracusa suggested, arguing that some Republicans might join Democrats in voting to convict him. A conviction following impeachment requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate.His comments come amid growing political scrutiny of the Trump administration following the Republican Party’s midterm losses and mounting debate in Washington over the consequences of the conflict with Iran.
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GOP’s Devastating Midterm Wipeout Boils Down to Pocketbooks, Not Foreign Policy - Expert

06:55 GMT 05.11.2026 (Updated: 08:22 GMT 05.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Brendan SmialowskiUS President Donald Trump, left, speaks next to, from left, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and US' ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025
US President Donald Trump, left, speaks next to, from left, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and US' ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Brendan Smialowski
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The Republican Party’s losses in the US midterm elections reflect growing public dissatisfaction with domestic conditions rather than a direct rejection of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, according to Professor Joe Siracusa, political scientist and Dean of Global Futures at Curtin University.
Americans, like voters elsewhere, tend to vote according to their pocketbooks, Siracusa noted.

“They’re concerned about their daily life and whether they can put food on the table and send their children to school and university,” he said. “Most Americans are not overly concerned about foreign policy unless it touches their lives,” he noted.

Siracusa argued that the election results have put Trump in a difficult political position and could also damage the prospects of Vice President J.D. Vance, who is widely seen as a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2028.

“It also has, I think, effectively ended the political career of J.D. Vance as vice president,” Siracusa emphasized. “He cannot look forward to becoming the president in 2028 because he has been chained to this event. He’s just too close to the president to get this one away from him,” he pointed out.

The political scientist also expects the new congressional makeup to trigger a wave of investigations and impeachment proceedings against senior administration officials.
An American flag flies in the wind as a voter leaves a polling site after casting a ballot on Election Day - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
Americas
US Midterms: Will Democratic Possible Victory Reshape Washington's Foreign Policy?
3 November, 07:21 GMT
He predicted that House Democrats would seek to impeach Trump for a third time, although he considers the effort unlikely to result in his removal from office. Siracusa also expects Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to face impeachment over the administration’s handling of the war, alleged misleading statements and the dismissal of senior military officers.
Unlike Trump, however, Hegseth could face a more serious threat in the Senate, Siracusa suggested, arguing that some Republicans might join Democrats in voting to convict him. A conviction following impeachment requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate.
His comments come amid growing political scrutiny of the Trump administration following the Republican Party’s midterm losses and mounting debate in Washington over the consequences of the conflict with Iran.
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