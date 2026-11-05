https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/house-of-representatives-may-vote-to-impeach-pentagon-chief-next-week---reports-1125016347.html
House of Representatives May Vote to Impeach Pentagon Chief Next Week - Reports
House of Representatives May Vote to Impeach Pentagon Chief Next Week - Reports
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives may vote on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's impeachment as soon as next week, CNN has reported, citing sources in the Republican Party.
2026-11-05T09:18+0000
2026-11-05T09:18+0000
2026-11-05T09:18+0000
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US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not considering replacing Hegseth and praised him for doing "a very good job." CBS News reported that Trump discussed with his advisers whether Hegseth should remain following the Republican Party's crushing defeat in the midterm congressional elections. Republican Representative of Kentucky Thomas Massie told CNN that he plans to initiate a vote on Hegseth's impeachment after Congress returns next week. Multiple sources in the Republican Party told the news channel that they expect it to pass. Some Republicans accuse Hegseth of convincing Trump to launch a war against Iran despite the attacks not producing the intended outcome. The United States held midterm elections on November 3 to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, alongside legislative and gubernatorial races in many states. CNN projects that the Democrats will secure a majority in the House of Representatives. According to a forecast by Bloomberg, the party could also gain control of the Senate, securing at least 51 seats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/trump-says-iran-war-still-justified-after-republicans-defeat-in-midterms-1125014337.html
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us midterms 2026, peter hegseth, us, donald trump, pentagon, republican party
House of Representatives May Vote to Impeach Pentagon Chief Next Week - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives may vote on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's impeachment as soon as next week, CNN has reported, citing sources in the Republican Party.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not considering replacing Hegseth and praised him for doing "a very good job." CBS News reported that Trump discussed with his advisers whether Hegseth should remain following the Republican Party's crushing defeat in the midterm congressional elections.
Republican Representative of Kentucky Thomas Massie told CNN that he plans to initiate a vote on Hegseth's impeachment after Congress returns next week. Multiple sources in the Republican Party told the news channel that they expect it to pass.
Some Republicans accuse Hegseth of convincing Trump to launch a war against Iran despite the attacks not producing the intended outcome.
The United States held midterm elections
on November 3 to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, alongside legislative and gubernatorial races in many states. CNN projects that the Democrats will secure a majority in the House of Representatives. According to a forecast by Bloomberg, the party could also gain control of the Senate, securing at least 51 seats.