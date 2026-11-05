International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/house-of-representatives-may-vote-to-impeach-pentagon-chief-next-week---reports-1125016347.html
House of Representatives May Vote to Impeach Pentagon Chief Next Week - Reports
House of Representatives May Vote to Impeach Pentagon Chief Next Week - Reports
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives may vote on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's impeachment as soon as next week, CNN has reported, citing sources in the Republican Party.
2026-11-05T09:18+0000
2026-11-05T09:18+0000
americas
us midterms 2026
peter hegseth
us
donald trump
pentagon
republican party
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122318198_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_888b05b0087ffb1016fc8737cb4ce8cd.jpg
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not considering replacing Hegseth and praised him for doing "a very good job." CBS News reported that Trump discussed with his advisers whether Hegseth should remain following the Republican Party's crushing defeat in the midterm congressional elections. Republican Representative of Kentucky Thomas Massie told CNN that he plans to initiate a vote on Hegseth's impeachment after Congress returns next week. Multiple sources in the Republican Party told the news channel that they expect it to pass. Some Republicans accuse Hegseth of convincing Trump to launch a war against Iran despite the attacks not producing the intended outcome. The United States held midterm elections on November 3 to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, alongside legislative and gubernatorial races in many states. CNN projects that the Democrats will secure a majority in the House of Representatives. According to a forecast by Bloomberg, the party could also gain control of the Senate, securing at least 51 seats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/trump-says-iran-war-still-justified-after-republicans-defeat-in-midterms-1125014337.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122318198_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_403d9bb91e5b68afb082657ef54f9ffa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us midterms 2026, peter hegseth, us, donald trump, pentagon, republican party
us midterms 2026, peter hegseth, us, donald trump, pentagon, republican party

House of Representatives May Vote to Impeach Pentagon Chief Next Week - Reports

09:18 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonUS Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, June 22, 2025.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, June 22, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives may vote on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's impeachment as soon as next week, CNN has reported, citing sources in the Republican Party.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not considering replacing Hegseth and praised him for doing "a very good job." CBS News reported that Trump discussed with his advisers whether Hegseth should remain following the Republican Party's crushing defeat in the midterm congressional elections.
Republican Representative of Kentucky Thomas Massie told CNN that he plans to initiate a vote on Hegseth's impeachment after Congress returns next week. Multiple sources in the Republican Party told the news channel that they expect it to pass.
Some Republicans accuse Hegseth of convincing Trump to launch a war against Iran despite the attacks not producing the intended outcome.
The United States held midterm elections on November 3 to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, alongside legislative and gubernatorial races in many states. CNN projects that the Democrats will secure a majority in the House of Representatives. According to a forecast by Bloomberg, the party could also gain control of the Senate, securing at least 51 seats.
President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the White House Ballroom construction at the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
Americas
Trump Admits Iran War Influenced Republicans' Midterm Election Results
Yesterday, 18:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала