https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/jeffries-announces-bid-for-speaker-of-us-house-of-representatives-1125016468.html
Jeffries Announces Bid for Speaker of US House of Representatives
Jeffries Announces Bid for Speaker of US House of Representatives
Sputnik International
Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democratic minority in the US House of Representatives, announced his bid for speaker of the House of Representatives following the successful performance of his party during the US midterm congressional elections.
2026-11-05T09:20+0000
2026-11-05T09:20+0000
2026-11-05T09:20+0000
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"I write to humbly request your support in connection with my candidacy to serve as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives," Jeffries wrote in a letter to his colleagues. If Jeffries is elected, he will become the first African American speaker of the House in the US history. The United States held midterm elections on November 3 to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, alongside legislative and gubernatorial races in many states. According to NBC's forecast, the Democrats are projected to win 255 seats in the House, while the Republicans will secure 180 seats.
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us midterms 2026, hakeem jeffries, us, us house of representatives
us midterms 2026, hakeem jeffries, us, us house of representatives
Jeffries Announces Bid for Speaker of US House of Representatives
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democratic minority in the US House of Representatives, announced his bid for speaker of the House of Representatives following the successful performance of his party during the US midterm congressional elections.
"I write to humbly request your support in connection with my candidacy to serve as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives," Jeffries wrote in a letter to his colleagues.
If Jeffries is elected, he will become the first African American speaker of the House in the US history.
The United States held midterm elections
on November 3 to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, alongside legislative and gubernatorial races in many states. According to NBC's forecast, the Democrats are projected to win 255 seats in the House, while the Republicans will secure 180 seats.