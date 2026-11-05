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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/police-use-water-cannons-against-protesters-in-lyon---reports-1125021550.html
Police Use Water Cannons Against Protesters in Lyon - Reports
Police Use Water Cannons Against Protesters in Lyon - Reports
Sputnik International
Law enforcement officers used water cannons against protesters in the French city of Lyon, media reported on Thursday.
2026-11-05T14:28+0000
2026-11-05T14:28+0000
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The number of protesters in France, apart from Paris, has reached 270,000 people, the broadcaster reported, citing the Interior Ministry. The Actu portal reported that one of the protest participants in France had taken part in a demonstration in Lyon on a tractor. A nationwide demonstration called by the country's largest trade unions is taking place in France on Thursday. Authorities expect up to 700,000 protesters in the regions, as well as up to 80,000 people in the capital. The country's Interior Ministry stated that it would deploy around 70,000 law enforcement officers to ensure public order. Protests began in France in mid-September, when high school students took to the streets in Paris suburbs demanding improvements to the condition of schools. Later, they were joined by those dissatisfied with rising prices in the country, and the actions spread to other regions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/french-police-detained-over-1400-protesters-on-saturday---interior-minister-1124939810.html
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Police Use Water Cannons Against Protesters in Lyon - Reports

14:28 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Aurelien MorissardPolice officers stand guard during a demonstration against rising living costs in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026.
Police officers stand guard during a demonstration against rising living costs in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Aurelien Morissard
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Law enforcement officers used water cannons against protesters in the French city of Lyon, media reported on Thursday.
The number of protesters in France, apart from Paris, has reached 270,000 people, the broadcaster reported, citing the Interior Ministry.
The Actu portal reported that one of the protest participants in France had taken part in a demonstration in Lyon on a tractor.
A nationwide demonstration called by the country's largest trade unions is taking place in France on Thursday. Authorities expect up to 700,000 protesters in the regions, as well as up to 80,000 people in the capital. The country's Interior Ministry stated that it would deploy around 70,000 law enforcement officers to ensure public order.
Protests began in France in mid-September, when high school students took to the streets in Paris suburbs demanding improvements to the condition of schools. Later, they were joined by those dissatisfied with rising prices in the country, and the actions spread to other regions.
People gather at Republique plaza in a protest against the right-wing - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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French Police Detained Over 1,400 Protesters on Saturday - Interior Minister
26 October, 10:54 GMT
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