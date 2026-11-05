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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/russia-continues-construction-of-paks-2-nuclear-power-plant-on-schedule---ambassador-to-hungary-1125020859.html
Russia Continues Construction of Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant on Schedule - Ambassador to Hungary
Russia Continues Construction of Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant on Schedule - Ambassador to Hungary
Sputnik International
The Russian side continues to implement the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) project in Hungary on schedule and according to the customer's wishes, and Rosatom's leadership is open to substantive dialogue with Hungarian partners, Russian Ambassador to Budapest Yevgeny Stanislavov said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-11-05T14:21+0000
2026-11-05T14:21+0000
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"Construction is being carried out in accordance with the agreed schedule, the customer's wishes, and under the supervision of the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority," Stanislavov said. The Russian side, represented by Rosatom's leadership, remains open to substantive dialogue with Hungarian partners and considers it timely and appropriate, while interaction at the working level continues, he added. The ambassador said that, according to the Hungarian customer company, the foundation slab at the site of the fifth power unit is 70% complete, with full concreting planned for late November. At the site of the sixth power unit, excavation has been fully completed and geotechnical monitoring systems have been installed.
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Russia Continues Construction of Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant on Schedule - Ambassador to Hungary

14:21 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / TIBOR ILLYESPlastic tent, right, covers the cleaning apparatus of Reactor Block 2 of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant to catch the small amount of still leaking radioactive gas in Paks, some 90 kms south of Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday, April 22, 2003
Plastic tent, right, covers the cleaning apparatus of Reactor Block 2 of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant to catch the small amount of still leaking radioactive gas in Paks, some 90 kms south of Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday, April 22, 2003 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / TIBOR ILLYES
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian side continues to implement the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) project in Hungary on schedule and according to the customer's wishes, and Rosatom's leadership is open to substantive dialogue with Hungarian partners, Russian Ambassador to Budapest Yevgeny Stanislavov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Construction is being carried out in accordance with the agreed schedule, the customer's wishes, and under the supervision of the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority," Stanislavov said.
The Russian side, represented by Rosatom's leadership, remains open to substantive dialogue with Hungarian partners and considers it timely and appropriate, while interaction at the working level continues, he added.
The ambassador said that, according to the Hungarian customer company, the foundation slab at the site of the fifth power unit is 70% complete, with full concreting planned for late November. At the site of the sixth power unit, excavation has been fully completed and geotechnical monitoring systems have been installed.
Atomexpo International Forum in Sochi - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
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Rosatom CEO Vows Construction of Hungary's Paks-2 Nuclear Plant to Be 'Special Priority'
14 April, 14:07 GMT
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