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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Military Inflicts Crippling Blow on Frontline Ukrainian Forces – MoD
Russian Military Inflicts Crippling Blow on Frontline Ukrainian Forces – MoD
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Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
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This is in addition to:The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to nine armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, an artillery piece, and three electronic warfare stations, the ministry said.
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Russian Military Inflicts Crippling Blow on Frontline Ukrainian Forces – MoD

10:39 GMT 05.11.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar
Russian servicemen fire a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

This is in addition to:

Over 180 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 185 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 25 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to nine armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, an artillery piece, and three electronic warfare stations, the ministry said.

"Air defense systems shot down 1,029 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

A Russian serviceman fires a NSV Utyos heavy machine gun at an air target amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Barilovka in Sumy Region and Alisovka in Kharkov region – MoD
28 October, 09:18 GMT
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