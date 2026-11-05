https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/russian-military-inflicts-crippling-blow-on-frontline-ukrainian-forces--mod-1125017480.html
Russian Military Inflicts Crippling Blow on Frontline Ukrainian Forces – MoD
Russian Military Inflicts Crippling Blow on Frontline Ukrainian Forces – MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-11-05T10:39+0000
2026-11-05T10:39+0000
2026-11-05T10:39+0000
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This is in addition to:The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to nine armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, an artillery piece, and three electronic warfare stations, the ministry said.
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Russian Military Inflicts Crippling Blow on Frontline Ukrainian Forces – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Over 180 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 185 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 25 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to nine armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, an artillery piece, and three electronic warfare stations, the ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down 1,029 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.