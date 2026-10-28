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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Liberate Barilovka in Sumy Region and Alisovka in Kharkov region – MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Barilovka in Sumy Region and Alisovka in Kharkov region – MoD
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Russian Forces have liberated Barilovka in the Sumy region and Alisovka in the Kharkov region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
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The liberation of Barilovka in the Sumy region helps Russian forces expand their border buffer zone, push Ukrainian artillery and drones farther from Russian territory, disrupt Ukrainian supply routes and secure more favorable positions.The liberation of Alisovka in the Kharkov region allows Russian forces to advance further, threaten Ukrainian supply routes around Liptsy from the west, and increase pressure on Ukrainian defensive positions in the area.Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battelgroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.This is in addition to:
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Russian Forces Liberate Barilovka in Sumy Region and Alisovka in Kharkov region – MoD

09:18 GMT 28.10.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman fires a NSV Utyos heavy machine gun at an air target amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A Russian serviceman fires a NSV Utyos heavy machine gun at an air target amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
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Russian Forces have liberated Barilovka in the Sumy region and Alisovka in the Kharkov region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
The liberation of Barilovka in the Sumy region helps Russian forces expand their border buffer zone, push Ukrainian artillery and drones farther from Russian territory, disrupt Ukrainian supply routes and secure more favorable positions.
The liberation of Alisovka in the Kharkov region allows Russian forces to advance further, threaten Ukrainian supply routes around Liptsy from the west, and increase pressure on Ukrainian defensive positions in the area.
Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battelgroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

This is in addition to:

Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 240 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 155 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 20 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"Two Neptune long-range guided missiles and 617 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Army Liberates Obshcheye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
26 October, 09:35 GMT
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