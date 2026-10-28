https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russian-forces-liberate-barilovka-in-sumy-region-and-alisovka-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124960535.html
Russian Forces Liberate Barilovka in Sumy Region and Alisovka in Kharkov region – MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Barilovka in Sumy Region and Alisovka in Kharkov region – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian Forces have liberated Barilovka in the Sumy region and Alisovka in the Kharkov region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
2026-10-28T09:18+0000
2026-10-28T09:18+0000
2026-10-28T09:18+0000
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The liberation of Barilovka in the Sumy region helps Russian forces expand their border buffer zone, push Ukrainian artillery and drones farther from Russian territory, disrupt Ukrainian supply routes and secure more favorable positions.The liberation of Alisovka in the Kharkov region allows Russian forces to advance further, threaten Ukrainian supply routes around Liptsy from the west, and increase pressure on Ukrainian defensive positions in the area.Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battelgroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.This is in addition to:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russian-army-liberates-obshchee-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1124938721.html
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russian defense ministry, russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian armed forces, liberation
Russian Forces Liberate Barilovka in Sumy Region and Alisovka in Kharkov region – MoD
Russian Forces have liberated Barilovka in the Sumy region and Alisovka in the Kharkov region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
The liberation of Barilovka in the Sumy region helps Russian forces
expand their border buffer zone, push Ukrainian artillery and drones farther from Russian territory, disrupt Ukrainian supply routes and secure more favorable positions.
The liberation of Alisovka in the Kharkov region allows Russian forces to advance further, threaten Ukrainian supply routes around Liptsy from the west, and increase pressure on Ukrainian defensive positions in the area.
Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battelgroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 240 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 155 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 20 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"Two Neptune long-range guided missiles and 617 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.