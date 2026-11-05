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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/russias-zakharova-accuses-bbc-of-biased-coverage-of-torture-case-in-ukraine-1125022497.html
Russia's Zakharova Accuses BBC of Biased Coverage of Torture Case in Ukraine
Russia's Zakharova Accuses BBC of Biased Coverage of Torture Case in Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday accused the BBC of biased coverage after the UK broadcaster dismissed as "rumors" the widely circulated footage of a severely beaten 14-year-old boy rescued from a secret torture chamber near Kiev.
2026-11-05T15:27+0000
2026-11-05T15:27+0000
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"Of course, the work of Western media and especially the BBC was indicative," she said during a briefing. Zakharova quoted a passage from the report where the beating of a 14-year-old teenager by Ukrainian security forces is called "rumors." Russian television channels and social media accounts that spread this information were featured in the BBC report as "propaganda," Zakharova said. "This is being written and said at the moment when footage has flown around the world of how a teenager with clear traces of not just beating, but simply torture is literally pulled out of the ill-fated torture chamber, out of the ill-fated house, and the victim himself later records a video from a hospital ward where he tells about everything that happened to him," she said. Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on Tuesday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were many such torture chambers in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/azov-torture-scandal-near-kiev-is-just-tip-of-iceberg--war-correspondent-1125020975.html
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ukraine, maria zakharova, russia, kiev, foreign ministry, prison, torture

Russia's Zakharova Accuses BBC of Biased Coverage of Torture Case in Ukraine

15:27 GMT 05.11.2026
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday accused the BBC of biased coverage after the UK broadcaster dismissed as "rumors" the widely circulated footage of a severely beaten 14-year-old boy rescued from a secret torture chamber near Kiev.
"Of course, the work of Western media and especially the BBC was indicative," she said during a briefing.
Zakharova quoted a passage from the report where the beating of a 14-year-old teenager by Ukrainian security forces is called "rumors."
"That is what the whole world saw. This boy, who is 14 years old, to whom everything from physical violence and, I do not rule out, some other methods of influence were applied; this boy, who was led out of the basement and whom the whole world saw with their own eyes, the BBC called 'rumors,'" the diplomat added.
Russian television channels and social media accounts that spread this information were featured in the BBC report as "propaganda," Zakharova said.
"This is being written and said at the moment when footage has flown around the world of how a teenager with clear traces of not just beating, but simply torture is literally pulled out of the ill-fated torture chamber, out of the ill-fated house, and the victim himself later records a video from a hospital ward where he tells about everything that happened to him," she said.
Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on Tuesday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were many such torture chambers in Ukraine.
Torture - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
Analysis
Azov Torture Scandal Near Kiev is Just Tip of Iceberg – War Correspondent
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