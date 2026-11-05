https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/russias-zakharova-accuses-bbc-of-biased-coverage-of-torture-case-in-ukraine-1125022497.html
Russia's Zakharova Accuses BBC of Biased Coverage of Torture Case in Ukraine
Russia's Zakharova Accuses BBC of Biased Coverage of Torture Case in Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday accused the BBC of biased coverage after the UK broadcaster dismissed as "rumors" the widely circulated footage of a severely beaten 14-year-old boy rescued from a secret torture chamber near Kiev.
2026-11-05T15:27+0000
2026-11-05T15:27+0000
2026-11-05T15:27+0000
world
ukraine
maria zakharova
russia
kiev
foreign ministry
prison
torture
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082641627_0:0:3058:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_c49c244b79d00158b3811109048b2173.jpg
"Of course, the work of Western media and especially the BBC was indicative," she said during a briefing. Zakharova quoted a passage from the report where the beating of a 14-year-old teenager by Ukrainian security forces is called "rumors." Russian television channels and social media accounts that spread this information were featured in the BBC report as "propaganda," Zakharova said. "This is being written and said at the moment when footage has flown around the world of how a teenager with clear traces of not just beating, but simply torture is literally pulled out of the ill-fated torture chamber, out of the ill-fated house, and the victim himself later records a video from a hospital ward where he tells about everything that happened to him," she said. Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on Tuesday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were many such torture chambers in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/azov-torture-scandal-near-kiev-is-just-tip-of-iceberg--war-correspondent-1125020975.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082641627_288:0:3019:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cdd3e65a6c532ef089820b76190b6537.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, maria zakharova, russia, kiev, foreign ministry, prison, torture
ukraine, maria zakharova, russia, kiev, foreign ministry, prison, torture
Russia's Zakharova Accuses BBC of Biased Coverage of Torture Case in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday accused the BBC of biased coverage after the UK broadcaster dismissed as "rumors" the widely circulated footage of a severely beaten 14-year-old boy rescued from a secret torture chamber near Kiev.
"Of course, the work of Western media and especially the BBC was indicative," she said during a briefing.
Zakharova quoted a passage from the report where the beating of a 14-year-old teenager by Ukrainian security forces is called "rumors."
"That is what the whole world saw. This boy, who is 14 years old, to whom everything from physical violence and, I do not rule out, some other methods of influence were applied; this boy, who was led out of the basement and whom the whole world saw with their own eyes, the BBC called 'rumors,'" the diplomat added.
Russian television channels and social media accounts that spread this information were featured in the BBC report as "propaganda," Zakharova said.
"This is being written and said at the moment when footage has flown around the world of how a teenager with clear traces of not just beating, but simply torture is literally pulled out of the ill-fated torture chamber, out of the ill-fated house, and the victim himself later records a video from a hospital ward where he tells about everything that happened to him," she said.
Secret torture sites
have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on Tuesday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were many such torture chambers in Ukraine.