https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/western-media-silent-on-secret-torture-site-near-kiev---former-ukrainian-premier-1125007447.html
Western Media Silent on Secret Torture Site Near Kiev - Former Ukrainian Premier
Western Media Silent on Secret Torture Site Near Kiev - Former Ukrainian Premier
Sputnik International
Western media outlets have ignored the discovery of a secret torture site hidden inside a basement of a home near Kiev, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov told Sputnik.
2026-11-04T11:21+0000
2026-11-04T11:21+0000
2026-11-04T11:21+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
mykola azarov
maria zakharova
kiev
ukraine
russian foreign ministry
nazi
berlin
torture
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/105926/98/1059269865_0:173:3029:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_921c52896bad889df702c01f78e72739.jpg
A crowd gathered outside a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on Monday, where according to media reports people were being held illegally and beaten in the basement. This caused a stir among the Ukrainian public. The former prime minister said that the existence of secret torture sites in Ukraine is nothing new, pointing to a range of social problems within a "nationalist state" that people have no desire to serve. He said that there is no way to investigate these torture sites. "We have no opportunity to conduct such an investigation. This is a Nazi regime, who would ever let us do it?" he said. Russia has been aware of torture sites in Ukraine since 2014. On November 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there are many such prisons throughout Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/french-politician-calls-for-cutting-off-aid-to-ukraine-after-torture-chamber-reports-1124996604.html
kiev
ukraine
berlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/105926/98/1059269865_149:0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f684f4974762e668b588293aad4f481.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
volodymyr zelensky, mykola azarov, maria zakharova, kiev, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, nazi, berlin, torture, torture sites
volodymyr zelensky, mykola azarov, maria zakharova, kiev, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, nazi, berlin, torture, torture sites
Western Media Silent on Secret Torture Site Near Kiev - Former Ukrainian Premier
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western media outlets have ignored the discovery of a secret torture site hidden inside a basement of a home near Kiev, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov told Sputnik.
A crowd gathered outside a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on Monday, where according to media reports people were being held illegally and beaten in the basement. This caused a stir among the Ukrainian public.
"Just look at the reaction of Western media outlets. They have kept quiet about this tragedy. Zelensky was in Berlin, Germany, at the time. They could have asked him questions yesterday, but they didn't," Azarov said.
The former prime minister said that the existence of secret torture sites in Ukraine is nothing new, pointing to a range of social problems within a "nationalist state" that people have no desire to serve. He said that there is no way to investigate these torture sites.
"We have no opportunity to conduct such an investigation. This is a Nazi regime, who would ever let us do it?" he said.
Russia has been aware of torture sites
in Ukraine since 2014. On November 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there are many such prisons throughout Ukraine.