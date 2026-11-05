https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/us-authorizes-transactions-with-venezuelas-pdvsa-bonds-starting-december-18---ofac-1125016794.html
US Authorizes Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA Bonds Starting December 18 - OFAC
US Authorizes Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA Bonds Starting December 18 - OFAC
Sputnik International
The US Department of the Treasury has authorized transactions with the 2020 8.5% coupon bonds of Venezuela's state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) starting December 18, according to a general license published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
2026-11-05T09:25+0000
2026-11-05T09:25+0000
2026-11-05T09:25+0000
economy
delcy rodriguez
us
venezuela
venezuelan
pdvsa
oil
oil supplies
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/107617/63/1076176304_0:107:3261:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_9a1e8c55bda64f4ada0edd7c26384b32.jpg
"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, on or after December 18, 2026, all transactions related to, the provision of financing for, and other dealings in the Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. 2020 8.5 Percent Bond," the document read. The document took effect on Wednesday and replaced a similar license issued on September 16. It does not authorize any transactions or activities prohibited by sanctions against Venezuela or other regulations. In late August, the United States and Venezuela said that they had reached an agreement providing for an influx of investment and an increase in oil production in the South American country. Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez said that the alliance would allow for a significant increase in oil production with the participation of private operators. The agreement includes the development of 17 strategic fields with proven potential of 65 billion barrels of oil, investments worth more than $100 billion and over $200 billion in tax revenues to Venezuela's budget.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/venezuelan-energy-resources-available-for-south-south-cooperation---acting-president-1124952428.html
venezuela
venezuelan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/107617/63/1076176304_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb9fe8cb6da02c24a6565b18c5e4254d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
delcy rodriguez, us, venezuela, venezuelan, pdvsa, oil, oil supplies
delcy rodriguez, us, venezuela, venezuelan, pdvsa, oil, oil supplies
US Authorizes Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA Bonds Starting December 18 - OFAC
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of the Treasury has authorized transactions with the 2020 8.5% coupon bonds of Venezuela's state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) starting December 18, according to a general license published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, on or after December 18, 2026, all transactions related to, the provision of financing for, and other dealings in the Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. 2020 8.5 Percent Bond," the document read.
The document took effect on Wednesday and replaced a similar license issued on September 16. It does not authorize any transactions or activities prohibited by sanctions against Venezuela or other regulations.
In late August, the United States and Venezuela said that they had reached an agreement providing for an influx of investment and an increase in oil production in the South American country. Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez said that the alliance would allow for a significant increase in oil production with the participation of private operators.
The agreement includes the development of 17 strategic fields with proven potential of 65 billion barrels of oil
, investments worth more than $100 billion and over $200 billion in tax revenues to Venezuela's budget.