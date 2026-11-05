https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/us-fails-to-send-delegation-to-brussels-for-talks-on-ukraine--reports-1125014707.html

US Fails to Send Delegation to Brussels for Talks on Ukraine – Reports

US Fails to Send Delegation to Brussels for Talks on Ukraine – Reports

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US representatives did not travel to Brussels for consultations on Ukraine organized by the European Commission, opting to join remotely instead, Rapporteur reported on Wednesday, citing a Commission official.

2026-11-05T04:01+0000

2026-11-05T04:01+0000

2026-11-05T04:01+0000

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The negotiations on Wednesday reportedly consisted of separate consultations between the delegations. Moreover, the discussion regarding security guarantees for Kiev was deferred to a separate meeting on Thursday at NATO headquarters, the report added. The European Commission was represented by President Ursula von der Leyen's Head of Cabinet Bjoern Seibert. The other delegations were represented by security advisors, the report said. Representatives from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, NATO, and the World Bank also took part in the talks held at the Commission's headquarters, the article read. The talks in Brussels were effectively divided into two tracks, with Ukraine's economic recovery being discussed under the auspices of the European Commission, while issues concerning security guarantees have been set aside as a separate track at NATO headquarters, the report said. A second round of consultations will reportedly take place on Thursday, involving representatives from the US, the UK, France, Germany, and the European Commission. At the same time, sources within NATO told Rapporteur that the talks will take place exclusively at a technical level and are intended to pave the way for subsequent meetings involving higher-ranking officials. Both rounds of consultations in Brussels precede a trilateral meeting between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, the report said. Representatives of the European Commission are not set to participate in these talks. The next round of trilateral talks between is scheduled for November 10-11. US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said the parties intend to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and further steps toward a peaceful settlement. The Kremlin confirmed that a Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, would take part in the talks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/russia-us-and-ukraine-to-hold-new-talks-in-abu-dhabi-on-november-10-11---kremlin-1124994994.html

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