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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/us-fails-to-send-delegation-to-brussels-for-talks-on-ukraine--reports-1125014707.html
US Fails to Send Delegation to Brussels for Talks on Ukraine – Reports
US Fails to Send Delegation to Brussels for Talks on Ukraine – Reports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US representatives did not travel to Brussels for consultations on Ukraine organized by the European Commission, opting to join remotely instead, Rapporteur reported on Wednesday, citing a Commission official.
2026-11-05T04:01+0000
2026-11-05T04:01+0000
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The negotiations on Wednesday reportedly consisted of separate consultations between the delegations. Moreover, the discussion regarding security guarantees for Kiev was deferred to a separate meeting on Thursday at NATO headquarters, the report added. The European Commission was represented by President Ursula von der Leyen's Head of Cabinet Bjoern Seibert. The other delegations were represented by security advisors, the report said. Representatives from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, NATO, and the World Bank also took part in the talks held at the Commission's headquarters, the article read. The talks in Brussels were effectively divided into two tracks, with Ukraine's economic recovery being discussed under the auspices of the European Commission, while issues concerning security guarantees have been set aside as a separate track at NATO headquarters, the report said. A second round of consultations will reportedly take place on Thursday, involving representatives from the US, the UK, France, Germany, and the European Commission. At the same time, sources within NATO told Rapporteur that the talks will take place exclusively at a technical level and are intended to pave the way for subsequent meetings involving higher-ranking officials. Both rounds of consultations in Brussels precede a trilateral meeting between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, the report said. Representatives of the European Commission are not set to participate in these talks. The next round of trilateral talks between is scheduled for November 10-11. US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said the parties intend to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and further steps toward a peaceful settlement. The Kremlin confirmed that a Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, would take part in the talks.
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US Fails to Send Delegation to Brussels for Talks on Ukraine – Reports

04:01 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Olivier MatthysFlags of Alliance members flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Flags of Alliance members flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US representatives did not travel to Brussels for consultations on Ukraine organized by the European Commission, opting to join remotely instead, Rapporteur reported on Wednesday, citing a Commission official.
The negotiations on Wednesday reportedly consisted of separate consultations between the delegations. Moreover, the discussion regarding security guarantees for Kiev was deferred to a separate meeting on Thursday at NATO headquarters, the report added.
The European Commission was represented by President Ursula von der Leyen's Head of Cabinet Bjoern Seibert. The other delegations were represented by security advisors, the report said.
Representatives from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, NATO, and the World Bank also took part in the talks held at the Commission's headquarters, the article read.
The talks in Brussels were effectively divided into two tracks, with Ukraine's economic recovery being discussed under the auspices of the European Commission, while issues concerning security guarantees have been set aside as a separate track at NATO headquarters, the report said.
A second round of consultations will reportedly take place on Thursday, involving representatives from the US, the UK, France, Germany, and the European Commission.
At the same time, sources within NATO told Rapporteur that the talks will take place exclusively at a technical level and are intended to pave the way for subsequent meetings involving higher-ranking officials.
Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
World
Russia, US and Ukraine to Hold New Talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 - Kremlin
3 November, 09:58 GMT
Both rounds of consultations in Brussels precede a trilateral meeting between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, the report said. Representatives of the European Commission are not set to participate in these talks.
The next round of trilateral talks between is scheduled for November 10-11. US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said the parties intend to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and further steps toward a peaceful settlement. The Kremlin confirmed that a Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, would take part in the talks.
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