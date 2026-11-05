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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/us-first-lady-asks-russias-dmitriev-to-hand-putin-personal-message-from-her-1125023589.html
US First Lady Asks Russia's Dmitriev to Hand Putin Personal Message From Her
US First Lady Asks Russia's Dmitriev to Hand Putin Personal Message From Her
Sputnik International
US First Lady Melania Trump said on Thursday that she had written a personal message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev to deliver it.
2026-11-05T17:14+0000
2026-11-05T17:14+0000
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"I wrote personal letters to President Putin ... Kirill, please deliver these letters to your president on my behalf. I trust you will ensure this safe delivery," Melania Trump said from the White House, where she hosted Dmitriev and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova. She also noted that ceasefire in Aleshki in the Kherson region would have been impossible without Putin's participation. Aleshki is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, opposite the Ukraine-controlled city of Kherson. The city is experiencing a difficult humanitarian situation due to the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces.Dmitriev as well noted the contribution of the first lady of the United States to the ceasefire agreement in Alshki.in the Aleshki area. Russian military personnel cleared the road to Aleshki of mines. Humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, hygiene products and fuel, was delivered on Friday, while all those who wanted to leave the city were given the opportunity to do so. The humanitarian mission proceeded without any incidents, Lantratova has said. She also expressed her gratitude to Melania Trump and asked her to continue her mediation efforts. Dmitriev as well noted the contribution of the first lady of the United States to the ceasefire agreement in Aleshki.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russia-notes-successful-humanitarian-operation-in-aleshki---kremlin-1124987609.html
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kirill dmitriev, melania trump, vladimir putin, russia, white house

US First Lady Asks Russia's Dmitriev to Hand Putin Personal Message From Her

17:14 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Susan WalshFirst lady Melania Trump speaks during the Governors' Spouses' luncheon in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
First lady Melania Trump speaks during the Governors' Spouses' luncheon in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US First Lady Melania Trump said on Thursday that she had written a personal message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev to deliver it.
"I wrote personal letters to President Putin ... Kirill, please deliver these letters to your president on my behalf. I trust you will ensure this safe delivery," Melania Trump said from the White House, where she hosted Dmitriev and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova.
She also noted that ceasefire in Aleshki in the Kherson region would have been impossible without Putin's participation.
Aleshki is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, opposite the Ukraine-controlled city of Kherson. The city is experiencing a difficult humanitarian situation due to the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces.
Moscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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Russia Notes Successful Humanitarian Operation in Aleshki - Kremlin
2 November, 10:03 GMT
Dmitriev as well noted the contribution of the first lady of the United States to the ceasefire agreement in Alshki.in the Aleshki area. Russian military personnel cleared the road to Aleshki of mines. Humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, hygiene products and fuel, was delivered on Friday, while all those who wanted to leave the city were given the opportunity to do so.
The humanitarian mission proceeded without any incidents, Lantratova has said. She also expressed her gratitude to Melania Trump and asked her to continue her mediation efforts.
Dmitriev as well noted the contribution of the first lady of the United States to the ceasefire agreement in Aleshki.
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