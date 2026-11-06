International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/russia-strikes-ship-with-military-equipment-dual-use-cargo-for-ukraine---mod-1125026274.html
Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment, Dual-Use Cargo for Ukraine - MoD
Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment, Dual-Use Cargo for Ukraine - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies to Ukraine in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-11-06T14:45+0000
2026-11-06T14:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
black sea
odessa
russian defense ministry
cargo ship
russian armed forces
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/15/1124611229_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_01889b94a526c7ffb0241e64ab375a2c.jpg
"This afternoon, a dry cargo ship delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to Ukraine was hit as a result of a strike in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa," the statement read.The attack comes as Russian forces continue targeting energy infrastructure supporting Ukraine's defense industry and military logistics network, aiming to disrupt maritime supply routes and restrict the flow of military equipment through Black Sea ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/russia-continues-striking-ukraines-logistics-and-port-infrastructure--mod-1125015414.html
ukraine
black sea
odessa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/15/1124611229_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c1ec7656963a9d93286702d74b22a89.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, black sea, odessa, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, russian armed forces
ukraine, black sea, odessa, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, russian armed forces

Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment, Dual-Use Cargo for Ukraine - MoD

14:45 GMT 06.11.2026
© Photo : RosoboronexportGarpia-A1E long-range UAV system
Garpia-A1E long-range UAV system - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2026
© Photo : Rosoboronexport
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies to Ukraine in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"This afternoon, a dry cargo ship delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to Ukraine was hit as a result of a strike in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa," the statement read.
The attack comes as Russian forces continue targeting energy infrastructure supporting Ukraine's defense industry and military logistics network, aiming to disrupt maritime supply routes and restrict the flow of military equipment through Black Sea ports.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Logistics and Port Infrastructure – MoD
Yesterday, 07:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала