https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/russia-strikes-ship-with-military-equipment-dual-use-cargo-for-ukraine---mod-1125026274.html
Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment, Dual-Use Cargo for Ukraine - MoD
Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment, Dual-Use Cargo for Ukraine - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies to Ukraine in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-11-06T14:45+0000
2026-11-06T14:45+0000
2026-11-06T14:45+0000
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"This afternoon, a dry cargo ship delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to Ukraine was hit as a result of a strike in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa," the statement read.The attack comes as Russian forces continue targeting energy infrastructure supporting Ukraine's defense industry and military logistics network, aiming to disrupt maritime supply routes and restrict the flow of military equipment through Black Sea ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/russia-continues-striking-ukraines-logistics-and-port-infrastructure--mod-1125015414.html
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ukraine, black sea, odessa, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, russian armed forces
ukraine, black sea, odessa, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, russian armed forces
Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment, Dual-Use Cargo for Ukraine - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies to Ukraine in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"This afternoon, a dry cargo ship delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to Ukraine was hit as a result of a strike in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa," the statement read.
The attack comes as Russian forces continue
targeting energy infrastructure supporting Ukraine's defense industry and military logistics network, aiming to disrupt maritime supply routes and restrict the flow of military equipment through Black Sea ports.