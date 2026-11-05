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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/russia-continues-striking-ukraines-logistics-and-port-infrastructure--mod-1125015414.html
Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Logistics and Port Infrastructure – MoD
Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Logistics and Port Infrastructure – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck railway locomotives and a production facility of the Thermal Power Plant-2 in Kharkov with Geran drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
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"The operators of the Geran attack aircraft ... successfully hit railway locomotives, a production facility at Thermal Power Plant-2 and a warehouse in Kharkov used for the assembly and training of attack unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian Armed Forces struck a logistics terminal in the Kharkov Region with drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said.At night, the Russian military continued to carry out strikes against facilities used by Armed Forces of Ukraine.The Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea, the ministry said.Throughout the night, Russian forces continued to launch drone strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, logistics hubs, and maritime vessels used for the ukrainian military.The Russian military launched strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities, logistics centers, and naval vessels used to support the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said."Over the past night, the Russian armed forces continued to launch drone strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities, logistics centers, and naval vessels operating for the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russian-armed-forces-strike-storage-for-neptun-launchers-in-odessa-region-1124985506.html
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Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Logistics and Port Infrastructure – MoD

07:10 GMT 05.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck railway locomotives and a production facility of the Thermal Power Plant-2 in Kharkov with Geran drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The operators of the Geran attack aircraft ... successfully hit railway locomotives, a production facility at Thermal Power Plant-2 and a warehouse in Kharkov used for the assembly and training of attack unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian Armed Forces struck a logistics terminal in the Kharkov Region with drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
At night, the Russian military continued to carry out strikes against facilities used by Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"As a result of the strikes, a Nova Poshta logistics terminal located in the settlement of Novyi Korotych in the Kharkov Region was hit," the ministry said.
The Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea, the ministry said.
Throughout the night, Russian forces continued to launch drone strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, logistics hubs, and maritime vessels used for the ukrainian military.
"As a result of the strikes, a dry cargo ship carrying military supplies was hit in the Black Sea, 52 km southwest of Odessa," the ministry said.
The Russian military launched strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities, logistics centers, and naval vessels used to support the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.
"Over the past night, the Russian armed forces continued to launch drone strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities, logistics centers, and naval vessels operating for the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Strike Storage for Neptun Launchers in Odessa Region
2 November, 06:18 GMT
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