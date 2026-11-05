https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/russia-continues-striking-ukraines-logistics-and-port-infrastructure--mod-1125015414.html
Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Logistics and Port Infrastructure – MoD
Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Logistics and Port Infrastructure – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck railway locomotives and a production facility of the Thermal Power Plant-2 in Kharkov with Geran drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-11-05T07:10+0000
2026-11-05T07:10+0000
2026-11-05T07:10+0000
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"The operators of the Geran attack aircraft ... successfully hit railway locomotives, a production facility at Thermal Power Plant-2 and a warehouse in Kharkov used for the assembly and training of attack unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian Armed Forces struck a logistics terminal in the Kharkov Region with drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said.At night, the Russian military continued to carry out strikes against facilities used by Armed Forces of Ukraine.The Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea, the ministry said.Throughout the night, Russian forces continued to launch drone strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, logistics hubs, and maritime vessels used for the ukrainian military.The Russian military launched strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities, logistics centers, and naval vessels used to support the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said."Over the past night, the Russian armed forces continued to launch drone strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities, logistics centers, and naval vessels operating for the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.
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Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Logistics and Port Infrastructure – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck railway locomotives and a production facility of the Thermal Power Plant-2 in Kharkov with Geran drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The operators of the Geran attack aircraft ... successfully hit railway locomotives, a production facility at Thermal Power Plant-2 and a warehouse in Kharkov used for the assembly and training of attack unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian Armed Forces struck a logistics terminal in the Kharkov Region with drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
At night, the Russian military continued to carry out strikes against facilities used by Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"As a result of the strikes, a Nova Poshta logistics terminal located in the settlement of Novyi Korotych in the Kharkov Region was hit," the ministry said.
The Russian Armed Forces
struck a dry cargo ship carrying military supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea, the ministry said.
Throughout the night, Russian forces continued to launch drone strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, logistics hubs, and maritime vessels used for the ukrainian military.
"As a result of the strikes, a dry cargo ship carrying military supplies was hit in the Black Sea, 52 km southwest of Odessa," the ministry said.
The Russian military launched strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities, logistics centers, and naval vessels used to support the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.
"Over the past night, the Russian armed forces continued to launch drone strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities, logistics centers, and naval vessels operating for the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.