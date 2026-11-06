https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/starlink-and-oneweb-pose-risks-to-national-security--russian-security-council-1125026121.html
Starlink and OneWeb Pose Risks to National Security – Russian Security Council
Starlink and OneWeb Pose Risks to National Security – Russian Security Council
Sputnik International
Western satellite communications systems, particularly Starlink and OneWeb, could be used to destabilize sovereign countries and undermine their information security, Russia's Security Council warned.
2026-11-06T13:27+0000
2026-11-06T13:27+0000
2026-11-06T13:27+0000
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Officials highlighted the risks associated with the rapid expansion of Western satellite internet services in countries seeking to accelerate digitalization.The concern extends beyond internet access, as satellite networks can operate outside traditional national telecom systems, raising questions about foreign technological dependence and control over critical communications infrastructure. Experts called for accelerating the mass production of domestic low-Earth-orbit satellites and ground terminals to strengthen the country's information security.Russia is already developing its own satellite internet constellation, Rassvet, as an alternative to Starlink, with more than 30 satellites reportedly launched.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-us-cooperation-needed-to-address-rassvet-and-musks-starlink-programs--experts-1124970725.html
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security council, russia, starlink, rassvet, sovereignty, telecoms satellite
security council, russia, starlink, rassvet, sovereignty, telecoms satellite
Starlink and OneWeb Pose Risks to National Security – Russian Security Council
Western satellite communications systems, particularly Starlink and OneWeb, could be used to destabilize sovereign countries and undermine their information security, Russia's Security Council warned.
Officials highlighted the risks associated with the rapid expansion of Western satellite internet services in countries seeking to accelerate digitalization.
The concern extends beyond internet access, as satellite networks can operate outside traditional national telecom systems, raising questions about foreign technological dependence and control over critical communications infrastructure. Experts called for accelerating the mass production of domestic low-Earth-orbit satellites and ground terminals to strengthen the country's information security.
Russia is already developing its own satellite internet constellation, Rassvet
, as an alternative to Starlink, with more than 30 satellites reportedly launched.