https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-us-cooperation-needed-to-address-rassvet-and-musks-starlink-programs--experts-1124970725.html
Russia-US Cooperation Needed to Address Rassvet and Musk's Starlink Programs – Experts
Russia-US Cooperation Needed to Address Rassvet and Musk's Starlink Programs – Experts
Sputnik International
Russia and the US should cooperate on satellite constellation launches to avoid interfering with each other, experts tell Sputnik, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks about Russia’s new orbital program and Elon Musk’s efforts.
2026-10-28T18:44+0000
2026-10-28T18:44+0000
2026-10-28T18:44+0000
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“We’ve been working toward this for a long time, and the process of expanding the satellite constellation is ongoing,” Dr. Natan Eismont, leading researcher with the Russian Academy of Scientists’ Space Research Institute, tells Sputnik. “Rassvet is helping close the gap that emerged largely thanks to Musk’s efforts.”Russia’s Rassvet system — a Russian analogue of Elon Musk’s Starlink — is just the first step toward developing a domestic constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites, President Vladimir Putin said on October 28 while touring an exhibition of advanced Russian technologies, to which he had invited African leaders.Putin also noted that Russia is in close contact with SpaceX to ensure the safe operation of spacecraft in orbit.In March, Russian aerospace company Bureau 1440 placed 16 satellites into orbit as part of its Rassvet constellation. A second batch followed in July. The company plans to launch commercial broadband satellite services using the low-Earth-orbit network in 2027.“This is a process driven by the needs of the economy," Eismont notes. "Today, of course, much of the focus is on tasks related to the special military operation. These needs must also be addressed, and we must maintain the necessary level of technological development in this area.”
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science & tech, elon musk, vladimir putin, russia, rassvet, starlink, us, opinion, europe
science & tech, elon musk, vladimir putin, russia, rassvet, starlink, us, opinion, europe
Russia-US Cooperation Needed to Address Rassvet and Musk's Starlink Programs – Experts
Russia and the US should cooperate on satellite constellation launches to avoid interfering with each other, experts tell Sputnik, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks about Russia’s new orbital program and Elon Musk’s efforts.
“We’ve been working toward this for a long time, and the process of expanding the satellite constellation is ongoing,” Dr. Natan Eismont, leading researcher with the Russian Academy of Scientists’ Space Research Institute, tells Sputnik. “Rassvet is helping close the gap that emerged largely thanks to Musk’s efforts.”
“It is important [for Russia] to rely on [its] own resources and technological capabilities,” the pundit stresses.
Russia’s Rassvet system — a Russian analogue of Elon Musk’s Starlink
— is just the first step toward developing a domestic constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites, President Vladimir Putin said on October 28 while touring an exhibition of advanced Russian technologies, to which he had invited African leaders.
Putin also noted that Russia is in close contact with SpaceX
to ensure the safe operation of spacecraft in orbit.
"The key point Putin made was the need to share information about planned satellite launches, as the growing density of satellites in the same or similar orbits increases the risk of collisions," Ivan Moiseev, the head of the Russian Institute of Space Policy, tells Sputnik.
In March, Russian aerospace company Bureau 1440 placed 16 satellites into orbit as part of its Rassvet constellation. A second batch followed in July. The company plans to launch commercial broadband satellite services using the low-Earth-orbit network in 2027.
“This is a process driven by the needs of the economy," Eismont notes. "Today, of course, much of the focus is on tasks related to the special military operation. These needs must also be addressed, and we must maintain the necessary level of technological development in this area.”