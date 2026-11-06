https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/ukraine-suffers-403-million-loss-in-machinery-export-revenues-1125024505.html
Ukraine Suffers $403 Million Loss in Machinery Export Revenues
Ukraine Suffers $403 Million Loss in Machinery Export Revenues
Sputnik International
Ukraine's machinery exports totaled $1.231 billion in the first nine months of this year, according to documents from the country's central bank reviewed by Sputnik.
2026-11-06T07:23+0000
2026-11-06T07:23+0000
2026-11-06T07:23+0000
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During the same period in 2025, Ukrainian exporters shipped $1.634 billion worth of machinery and equipment abroad.Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that after the Zelensky regime declared its goal of damaging the Russian economy and began striking oil refineries and vessels carrying civilian cargo, Russia responded by targeting dual-use facilities vital to Ukraine's economy, effectively bringing its metallurgical industry to collapse.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russias-strikes-on-ukraines-steel-industry-cripple-forge-of-its-war-machine---analyst-1124768041.html
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ukraine, central bank, machinery, export, vladimir putin, russia, economy, facilities
ukraine, central bank, machinery, export, vladimir putin, russia, economy, facilities
Ukraine Suffers $403 Million Loss in Machinery Export Revenues
Ukraine's machinery exports totaled $1.231 billion in the first nine months of this year, according to documents from the country's central bank reviewed by Sputnik.
During the same period in 2025, Ukrainian exporters shipped $1.634 billion worth of machinery and equipment abroad.
As a result, Ukraine's export revenues from machinery sales fell by $403 million year-on-year.
Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that after the Zelensky regime declared its goal of damaging the Russian economy and began striking oil refineries and vessels carrying civilian cargo, Russia responded by targeting dual-use facilities vital to Ukraine's economy, effectively bringing its metallurgical industry to collapse.