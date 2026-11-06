https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/ukrainian-court-arrests-another-protester-against-kiev-region-torture-prison---reports-1125026419.html
Ukrainian Court Arrests Another Protester Against Kiev Region Torture Prison - Reports
Ukrainian Court Arrests Another Protester Against Kiev Region Torture Prison - Reports
Sputnik International
A Ukrainian court has arrested another participant in a protest against the secret prison in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kiev, Ukrainian media reported on Friday.
2026-11-06T16:25+0000
2026-11-06T16:25+0000
2026-11-06T16:25+0000
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According to the report, the court chose a preventive measure for Valeria Ladyka, suspected of involvement in the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. She was sent into custody for 59 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 66,000 grivnas (almost $1,500). Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on Monday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement. The Ukrainian authorities are trying to intimidate the population: the medic who arrived at the secret prison, an ambulance driver, and another woman have already been arrested, and other protest participants are being sought. Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik has repeatedly told Sputnik about secret prisons of the Ukrainian armed forces, where prisoners undergo a "marathon of torment" - they are kept in cages, beaten, and denied food and water. They are located in Kiev, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, and other regions of Ukraine. The Kiev regime does not allow representatives of humanitarian organizations into the secret prisons.
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Ukrainian Court Arrests Another Protester Against Kiev Region Torture Prison - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian court has arrested another participant in a protest against the secret prison in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kiev, Ukrainian media reported on Friday.
According to the report, the court chose a preventive measure for Valeria Ladyka, suspected of involvement in the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. She was sent into custody for 59 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 66,000 grivnas (almost $1,500).
Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on Monday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement.
The Ukrainian authorities are trying to intimidate the population: the medic who arrived at the secret prison, an ambulance driver, and another woman have already been arrested, and other protest participants are being sought.
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik has repeatedly told Sputnik about secret prisons
of the Ukrainian armed forces, where prisoners undergo a "marathon of torment" - they are kept in cages, beaten, and denied food and water. They are located in Kiev, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, and other regions of Ukraine. The Kiev regime does not allow representatives of humanitarian organizations into the secret prisons.