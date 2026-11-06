International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/ukrainian-court-arrests-another-protester-against-kiev-region-torture-prison---reports-1125026419.html
Ukrainian Court Arrests Another Protester Against Kiev Region Torture Prison - Reports
Ukrainian Court Arrests Another Protester Against Kiev Region Torture Prison - Reports
Sputnik International
A Ukrainian court has arrested another participant in a protest against the secret prison in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kiev, Ukrainian media reported on Friday.
2026-11-06T16:25+0000
2026-11-06T16:25+0000
world
kiev
ukraine
russia
court
prison
torture
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093971318_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aeae0207c048484e8d23a648d18f9fd6.jpg
According to the report, the court chose a preventive measure for Valeria Ladyka, suspected of involvement in the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. She was sent into custody for 59 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 66,000 grivnas (almost $1,500). Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on Monday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement. The Ukrainian authorities are trying to intimidate the population: the medic who arrived at the secret prison, an ambulance driver, and another woman have already been arrested, and other protest participants are being sought. Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik has repeatedly told Sputnik about secret prisons of the Ukrainian armed forces, where prisoners undergo a "marathon of torment" - they are kept in cages, beaten, and denied food and water. They are located in Kiev, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, and other regions of Ukraine. The Kiev regime does not allow representatives of humanitarian organizations into the secret prisons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/azov-torture-scandal-near-kiev-is-just-tip-of-iceberg--war-correspondent-1125020975.html
kiev
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093971318_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_628703a6461ad2b46d079ed472e70a0e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kiev, ukraine, russia, court, prison, torture
kiev, ukraine, russia, court, prison, torture

Ukrainian Court Arrests Another Protester Against Kiev Region Torture Prison - Reports

16:25 GMT 06.11.2026
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov  / Go to the mediabankAbandoned equipment inside the former sausage factory, used as a Ukrainian secret prison. File photo
Abandoned equipment inside the former sausage factory, used as a Ukrainian secret prison. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2026
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian court has arrested another participant in a protest against the secret prison in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kiev, Ukrainian media reported on Friday.
According to the report, the court chose a preventive measure for Valeria Ladyka, suspected of involvement in the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. She was sent into custody for 59 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 66,000 grivnas (almost $1,500).
Secret torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, to which the Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn attention. The issue resonated among Ukrainians on Monday, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Kiev's suburb of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, where people were reportedly being held and beaten in the basement.
The Ukrainian authorities are trying to intimidate the population: the medic who arrived at the secret prison, an ambulance driver, and another woman have already been arrested, and other protest participants are being sought.
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik has repeatedly told Sputnik about secret prisons of the Ukrainian armed forces, where prisoners undergo a "marathon of torment" - they are kept in cages, beaten, and denied food and water. They are located in Kiev, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, and other regions of Ukraine. The Kiev regime does not allow representatives of humanitarian organizations into the secret prisons.
Torture - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
Analysis
Azov Torture Scandal Near Kiev is Just Tip of Iceberg – War Correspondent
Yesterday, 14:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала