https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/ex-inmate-reveals-horrific-torture-by-aidar-militants-in-ukrainian-secret-prisons-1125024686.html
Ex-Inmate Reveals Horrific Torture by Aidar Militants in Ukrainian Secret Prisons
Ex-Inmate Reveals Horrific Torture by Aidar Militants in Ukrainian Secret Prisons
Sputnik International
Alexey Samoilov was abducted by SBU operatives near his home while serving as a university vice-rector, beaten in front of his neighbors and taken to a secret prison that officially did not exist.
2026-11-06T07:32+0000
2026-11-06T07:32+0000
2026-11-06T07:33+0000
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"There were several groups there, including the Aidar Battalion*, whose members were absolute inhumane monsters, and later the Tornado Battalion**. From the very beginning, Aidar consisted of completely deranged thugs," Alexey Samoilov, a former inmate of a secret SBU prison and head of the analytical department of the Other Ukraine movement, told Sputnik.Torture chambers have been in place in Ukraine since 2014, an issue that has repeatedly been raised by Russian authorities. The subject sparked public outrage in Ukraine on November 2, when a crowd gathered in a village near Kiev outside a house where people, including a teenager, had reportedly been held and tortured in the basement.*Banned as a terrorist organization in Russia** Banned as a terrorist organization in Russia
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Ex-Inmate Reveals Horrific Torture by Aidar Militants in Ukrainian Secret Prisons
07:32 GMT 06.11.2026 (Updated: 07:33 GMT 06.11.2026)
Alexey Samoilov was abducted by SBU operatives near his home while serving as a university vice-rector and professor of international relations, beaten in front of his neighbors and taken to a secret prison that officially did not exist.
"There were several groups there, including the Aidar Battalion*, whose members were absolute inhumane monsters, and later the Tornado Battalion**. From the very beginning, Aidar consisted of completely deranged thugs," Alexey Samoilov, a former inmate of a secret SBU prison and head of the analytical department of the Other Ukraine movement, told Sputnik.
While he was being held in one of the SBU's illegal prisons, he shared his cell with prisoners who had previously been held in one of Aidar's prisons in the part of the Lugansk People's Republic that was under Ukrainian forces’ control at the time, Samoilov said.
Torture chambers have been in place in Ukraine since 2014, an issue that has repeatedly been raised by Russian authorities
. The subject sparked public outrage in Ukraine on November 2, when a crowd gathered in a village near Kiev outside a house where people, including a teenager, had reportedly been held and tortured in the basement.
*Banned as a terrorist organization in Russia
** Banned as a terrorist organization in Russia