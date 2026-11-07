https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/ex-detainee-sheds-light-on-abuse-of-priest-by-ukraines-security-service-in-secret-prison-1125028008.html
Ex-Detainee Sheds Light on Abuse of Priest by Ukraine's Security Service in Secret Prison
Ex-Detainee Sheds Light on Abuse of Priest by Ukraine's Security Service in Secret Prison
Sputnik International
"There was another one… a clergyman, who said: 'I couldn't sleep because they gave me a mattress that was covered in blood'," Alexey Samoilov, head of the analytical department of the Other Ukraine movement, told Sputnik.
2026-11-07T06:04+0000
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"There was another one… a clergyman, who said: 'I couldn't sleep because they gave me a mattress that was covered in blood'," Alexey Samoilov, head of the analytical department of the Other Ukraine movement, told Sputnik.The screams of those being tortured could be heard throughout the basements, Samoilov said.At present, there may be around 50–70 SBU secret prisons of various sizes and purposes mostly operating in central and southeastern Ukraine, a member of the pro-Russian underground movement in Odessa said in a separate interview with Sputnik."It all depends on demand. Odessa, for example, is a large Russian-speaking city, so there are more 'clients' for the Zelensky regime's torture chambers here than in some other cities like Lvov [located in western Ukraine]," the source said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/ex-inmate-reveals-horrific-torture-by-aidar-militants-in-ukrainian-secret-prisons-1125024686.html
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ukraine, ukrainian security service (sbu), prison, abuse, priest
Ex-Detainee Sheds Light on Abuse of Priest by Ukraine's Security Service in Secret Prison
Alexey Samoilov was held in a secret prison of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) from 28 June to 26 December 2014, before being released in a Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange.
"There was another one… a clergyman, who said: 'I couldn't sleep because they gave me a mattress that was covered in blood'," Alexey Samoilov, head of the analytical department of the Other Ukraine movement, told Sputnik.
Both men and women were subjected to brutal beatings and torture in Ukraine's secret prisons, with some detainees suffering broken ribs and blows to the head, he added.
The screams of those being tortured could be heard throughout the basements, Samoilov said.
At present, there may be around 50–70 SBU secret prisons of various sizes and purposes mostly operating in central and southeastern Ukraine, a member of the pro-Russian underground movement in Odessa said in a separate interview with Sputnik.
"It all depends on demand. Odessa, for example, is a large Russian-speaking city, so there are more 'clients' for the Zelensky regime's torture chambers here than in some other cities like Lvov [located in western Ukraine]," the source said.