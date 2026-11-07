https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russia-hits-infrastructure-supporting-ukrainian-military-in-kiev--defense-ministry-1125027717.html
Russia Hits Infrastructure Supporting Ukrainian Military in Kiev – Defense Ministry
Russia Hits Infrastructure Supporting Ukrainian Military in Kiev – Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian armed forces carried out a massive overnight strike on military-industrial, energy and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev and the Kiev Region that support the Ukrainian military
2026-11-07T05:42+0000
2026-11-07T05:42+0000
2026-11-07T05:42+0000
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"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which military-industrial, energy and transport infrastructure facilities in the city of Kiev and the Kiev Region that support the Ukrainian armed forces were hit," the ministry's statement read.
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Russia Hits Infrastructure Supporting Ukrainian Military in Kiev – Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces carried out a massive overnight strike on military-industrial, energy and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev and the Kiev Region that support the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which military-industrial, energy and transport infrastructure facilities in the city of Kiev and the Kiev Region that support the Ukrainian armed forces were hit," the ministry's statement read.