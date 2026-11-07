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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russia Hits Infrastructure Supporting Ukrainian Military in Kiev – Defense Ministry
Russia Hits Infrastructure Supporting Ukrainian Military in Kiev – Defense Ministry
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Russian armed forces carried out a massive overnight strike on military-industrial, energy and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev and the Kiev Region that support the Ukrainian military
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"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which military-industrial, energy and transport infrastructure facilities in the city of Kiev and the Kiev Region that support the Ukrainian armed forces were hit," the ministry's statement read.
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Russia Hits Infrastructure Supporting Ukrainian Military in Kiev – Defense Ministry

05:42 GMT 07.11.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense MinistryIskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces carried out a massive overnight strike on military-industrial, energy and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev and the Kiev Region that support the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which military-industrial, energy and transport infrastructure facilities in the city of Kiev and the Kiev Region that support the Ukrainian armed forces were hit," the ministry's statement read.
Garpia-A1E long-range UAV system - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment, Dual-Use Cargo for Ukraine - MoD
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