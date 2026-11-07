https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russia-successfully-launches-soyuz-21b-carrier-rocket-from-plesetsk---mod-1125029553.html
Russia Successfully Launches Soyuz-2.1b Carrier Rocket From Plesetsk - MoD
Russia Successfully Launches Soyuz-2.1b Carrier Rocket From Plesetsk - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia has successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome carrying a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry, the ministry said on Saturday.
2026-11-07T14:05+0000
2026-11-07T14:05+0000
2026-11-07T14:05+0000
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“A Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle carrying a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry was successfully launched by a space forces crew of the aerospace forces from the defense ministry’s Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region,” the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/soyuz-21b-rocket-delivers-new-russian-military-satellite-into-orbit-1124754690.html
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russia, plesetsk, arkhangelsk region, russian defense ministry, soyuz-2.1b, plesetsk, satellite, new satellites, military satellites
russia, plesetsk, arkhangelsk region, russian defense ministry, soyuz-2.1b, plesetsk, satellite, new satellites, military satellites
Russia Successfully Launches Soyuz-2.1b Carrier Rocket From Plesetsk - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome carrying a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry, the ministry said on Saturday.