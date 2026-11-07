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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russia-successfully-launches-soyuz-21b-carrier-rocket-from-plesetsk---mod-1125029553.html
Russia Successfully Launches Soyuz-2.1b Carrier Rocket From Plesetsk - MoD
Russia Successfully Launches Soyuz-2.1b Carrier Rocket From Plesetsk - MoD
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Russia has successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome carrying a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry, the ministry said on Saturday.
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“A Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle carrying a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry was successfully launched by a space forces crew of the aerospace forces from the defense ministry’s Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region,” the ministry said.
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Russia Successfully Launches Soyuz-2.1b Carrier Rocket From Plesetsk - MoD

14:05 GMT 07.11.2026
© Sputnik / Russian space agency RoscosmosSoyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the first Arktika-M satellite is transported from an assembling hangar to a launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan
Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the first Arktika-M satellite is transported from an assembling hangar to a launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
© Sputnik / Russian space agency Roscosmos
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome carrying a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry, the ministry said on Saturday.
“A Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle carrying a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry was successfully launched by a space forces crew of the aerospace forces from the defense ministry’s Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region,” the ministry said.
In this handout photo released by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Meteor-M 2-4 weather satellite and 18 Russian and foreign cubesats, is set at the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
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Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Delivers New Russian Military Satellite Into Orbit
18 September, 08:59 GMT
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