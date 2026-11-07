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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/trump-acknowledges-targeted-us-strikes-on-iranian-air-defense-facility-on-qeshm-island-1125027522.html
Trump Acknowledges Targeted US Strikes on Iranian Air Defense Facility on Qeshm Island
Trump Acknowledges Targeted US Strikes on Iranian Air Defense Facility on Qeshm Island
Sputnik International
"We do minor strikes, but they knock out. They built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device, and we knocked it out for about 15 minutes, maybe 5," Trump told reporters.
2026-11-07T05:00+0000
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"We do minor strikes, but they knock out. They built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device, and we knocked it out for about 15 minutes, maybe 5," Trump told reporters when asked about US involvement in strikes near Qeshm Island overnight from Friday to Saturday.The Iranian military frequently reports the interception of various types of American drones.On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a pause in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.
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Trump Acknowledges Targeted US Strikes on Iranian Air Defense Facility on Qeshm Island

05:00 GMT 07.11.2026
© AP Photo / Roslyn WardA US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker in the US Central Command area of responsibility Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020
A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker in the US Central Command area of responsibility Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
© AP Photo / Roslyn Ward
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The US military carried out a targeted strike on an Iranian air defense unit near Qeshm Island, disabling it, US President Donald Trump acknowledged.
"We do minor strikes, but they knock out. They built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device, and we knocked it out for about 15 minutes, maybe 5," Trump told reporters when asked about US involvement in strikes near Qeshm Island overnight from Friday to Saturday.

Earlier, the Press TV channel reported a series of explosions on Qeshm Island in southern Iran. State broadcaster IRIB later clarified that Iranian air defense forces had intercepted and destroyed an American MQ-9 Reaper drone in the area.

A view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
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4 November, 11:22 GMT
The Iranian military frequently reports the interception of various types of American drones.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a pause in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.
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