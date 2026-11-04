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Iran's Khamenei Urges Not to Hope for Change in Attitude Towards Tehran After US Midterms
Iran's Khamenei Urges Not to Hope for Change in Attitude Towards Tehran After US Midterms
Sputnik International
Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei urged on Wednesday not to pin hopes on the fact that Washington's hostile attitude towards Tehran will change after the midterm elections.
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"If there are still those who harbor any hope of a change in behavior or party-factional shifts in the ruling system, or imagine that by making concessions to the United States they can turn them away from hostility towards the Iranian people, they are greatly mistaken," Khamenei said in a statement.
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Iran's Khamenei Urges Not to Hope for Change in Attitude Towards Tehran After US Midterms
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei urged on Wednesday not to pin hopes on the fact that Washington's hostile attitude towards Tehran will change after the midterm elections.
"If there are still those who harbor any hope of a change in behavior or party-factional shifts in the ruling system, or imagine that by making concessions to the United States they can turn them away from hostility towards the Iranian people, they are greatly mistaken," Khamenei said in a statement.