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China Achieves Breakthrough in Long-Distance Data Transmission
China Achieves Breakthrough in Long-Distance Data Transmission
Sputnik International
China has completed the world’s first bidirectional real-time transmission verification over a 1,000-kilometer hollow-core fiber link.
2026-11-08T13:36+0000
2026-11-08T13:36+0000
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Key facts:The breakthrough reserves critical technology for computing-power networks and AI data centers, where latency and bandwidth between facilities directly affect large-model training and inference efficiency.
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China Achieves Breakthrough in Long-Distance Data Transmission

13:36 GMT 08.11.2026
© AP Photo / Charles KrupaIn this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. Net neutrality traces back to an engineering maxim called the “end-to-end principle,” a self-regulating network that put control in the hands of end users rather than a central authority
In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. Net neutrality traces back to an engineering maxim called the “end-to-end principle,” a self-regulating network that put control in the hands of end users rather than a central authority - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2026
© AP Photo / Charles Krupa
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China has completed the world’s first bidirectional real-time transmission verification over a 1,000-kilometer hollow-core fiber link.
Key facts:
The 1,007.48-km link carried 64 Tbps in each direction simultaneously — equivalent to uploading and downloading 160 4K movies per second at 50 GB each
One-way transmission over 1,000 km took just 3.43 milliseconds, while hollow-core fiber can cut latency by about 30% compared with traditional solid-core fiber
The trial doubled transmission capacity and increased distance by 60% versus the best solid-core fibers, and extended distance 50× compared with previous same-type hollow-core trials
The technology reuses existing transmission equipment and has already been deployed in a Shenzhen–Hong Kong cross-border commercial financial dedicated line, with more than 10 commercial and pilot projects in Asia and Europe
The breakthrough reserves critical technology for computing-power networks and AI data centers, where latency and bandwidth between facilities directly affect large-model training and inference efficiency.
Brain - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
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