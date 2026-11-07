https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/chinese-scientists-achieve-major-breakthrough-in-epilepsy-treatment-1125028385.html
Chinese Scientists Achieve Major Breakthrough in Epilepsy Treatment
Chinese Scientists Achieve Major Breakthrough in Epilepsy Treatment
Sputnik International
Chinese scientists have successfully tested an experimental treatment that uses genetic engineering and a drug-activated molecular switch to suppress seizures in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy, according to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
2026-11-07T07:35+0000
2026-11-07T07:35+0000
2026-11-07T07:35+0000
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The world's first human trial of this approach could open a new treatment pathway for millions of people with drug-resistant epilepsy, potentially controlling seizures without removing brain tissue.
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china, epilepsy, scientists, scientific research, scientific study, medicine
china, epilepsy, scientists, scientific research, scientific study, medicine
Chinese Scientists Achieve Major Breakthrough in Epilepsy Treatment
Chinese scientists have successfully tested an experimental treatment that uses genetic engineering and a drug-activated molecular switch to suppress seizures in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy, according to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Breakthrough results:
Three patients aged 28–37 experienced an average 92.6% reduction in seizures just two months after treatment.
How it works: Researchers
injected a modified viral vector into the hippocampus, making targeted neurons respond to low doses of clozapine, a drug that suppresses abnormal electrical activity.
Long-lasting effects:
Two patients remained seizure-free during extended follow-up, while the third regained seizure control after restarting medication following an interruption.
The world's first human trial of this approach could open a new treatment pathway for millions of people with drug-resistant epilepsy, potentially controlling seizures without removing brain tissue.