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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russia Continues Strikes On Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Transports
Russia Continues Strikes On Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Transports
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Russian forces struck the Kamenskaya electrical substation, which supplied power to military-industrial enterprises in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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The Russian armed forces continue to launch strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities and naval vessels involved in the interests of Ukrainian forces.In addition, Russian forces struck a cargo ship with weapons and military equipment for the armed forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the statement read.
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Russia Continues Strikes On Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Transports

14:46 GMT 08.11.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces struck the Kamenskaya electrical substation, which supplied power to military-industrial enterprises in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The Russian armed forces continue to launch strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities and naval vessels involved in the interests of Ukrainian forces.
"This afternoon, as a result of strikes, a container ship was struck in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region, which delivered dual-use property and cargo to Ukraine," the ministry said.
In addition, Russian forces struck a cargo ship with weapons and military equipment for the armed forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the statement read.
Garpia-A1E long-range UAV system - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ship With Military Equipment, Dual-Use Cargo for Ukraine - MoD
6 November, 14:45 GMT
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