https://sputnikglobe.com/20261108/russia-continues-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-and-transports-1125031565.html
Russia Continues Strikes On Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Transports
Russia Continues Strikes On Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Transports
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck the Kamenskaya electrical substation, which supplied power to military-industrial enterprises in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-11-08T14:46+0000
2026-11-08T14:46+0000
2026-11-08T14:46+0000
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The Russian armed forces continue to launch strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities and naval vessels involved in the interests of Ukrainian forces.In addition, Russian forces struck a cargo ship with weapons and military equipment for the armed forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the statement read.
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Russia Continues Strikes On Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Transports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces struck the Kamenskaya electrical substation, which supplied power to military-industrial enterprises in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The Russian armed forces continue to launch strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities and naval vessels involved in the interests of Ukrainian forces.
"This afternoon, as a result of strikes, a container ship was struck in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region, which delivered dual-use property and cargo to Ukraine," the ministry said.
In addition, Russian forces struck a cargo ship with weapons and military equipment for the armed forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the statement read.