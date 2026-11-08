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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261108/russia-targets-ukrainian-military-industrial-power-supply-and-black-sea-arms-shipments-1125030580.html
Russia Targets Ukrainian Military-Industrial Power Supply and Black Sea Arms Shipments
Russia Targets Ukrainian Military-Industrial Power Supply and Black Sea Arms Shipments
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Russian forces struck an electrical substation near the settlement of Beloshitsy in the Zhitomir region overnight, which supplied power to Ukrainian... 08.11.2026, Sputnik International
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2026-11-08T05:45+0000
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Russian forces also hit a container ship in the Black Sea delivering weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.
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Russia Targets Ukrainian Military-Industrial Power Supply and Black Sea Arms Shipments

05:45 GMT 08.11.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankLaunch of Kinzhal hypersonic missile
Launch of Kinzhal hypersonic missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2026
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Russian forces struck an electrical substation near the settlement of Beloshitsy in the Zhitomir region overnight, which supplied power to Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian forces also hit a container ship in the Black Sea delivering weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.
A Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Fuel Supplies, Power Substation and Cargo Ship – MoD
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