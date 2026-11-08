https://sputnikglobe.com/20261108/russia-targets-ukrainian-military-industrial-power-supply-and-black-sea-arms-shipments-1125030580.html
Russia Targets Ukrainian Military-Industrial Power Supply and Black Sea Arms Shipments
Russia Targets Ukrainian Military-Industrial Power Supply and Black Sea Arms Shipments
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck an electrical substation near the settlement of Beloshitsy in the Zhitomir region overnight, which supplied power to Ukrainian... 08.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-08T05:45+0000
2026-11-08T05:45+0000
2026-11-08T05:45+0000
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Russian forces also hit a container ship in the Black Sea delivering weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-fuel-supplies-power-substation-and-cargo-ship--mod-1125029875.html
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Russia Targets Ukrainian Military-Industrial Power Supply and Black Sea Arms Shipments
Russian forces struck an electrical substation near the settlement of Beloshitsy in the Zhitomir region overnight, which supplied power to Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian forces also hit a container ship in the Black Sea delivering weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.