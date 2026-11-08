https://sputnikglobe.com/20261108/russia-us-and-china-discuss-agenda-for-possible-leaders-meeting-ahead-of-apec-summit--kremlin-1125031083.html
Russia, US and China Discuss Agenda for Possible Leaders’ Meeting Ahead of APEC Summit – Kremlin
Russia, US and China Discuss Agenda for Possible Leaders’ Meeting Ahead of APEC Summit – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia, the US and China are drafting proposals on the agenda ahead of the APEC summit in China, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-11-08T10:17+0000
2026-11-08T10:17+0000
2026-11-08T11:28+0000
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"Some issues may be a priority for one side but considered entirely inappropriate by another. Therefore, a certain consensus needs to be reached. If the sides manage to find common ground and the meeting does take place, it will be a very important discussion that will attract the attention of the entire world, without exaggeration," Dmitry Peskov told Russian media.The APEC summit will be held in Shenzhen, China, on November 18-19.Other Key Statements
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Russia, US and China Discuss Agenda for Possible Leaders’ Meeting Ahead of APEC Summit – Kremlin
10:17 GMT 08.11.2026 (Updated: 11:28 GMT 08.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia, the US and China are drafting proposals on the agenda ahead of the APEC summit in China, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Some issues may be a priority for one side but considered entirely inappropriate by another. Therefore, a certain consensus needs to be reached. If the sides manage to find common ground and the meeting does take place, it will be a very important discussion that will attract the attention of the entire world, without exaggeration," Dmitry Peskov told Russian media.
The APEC summit will be held in Shenzhen, China, on November 18-19.
No security agreement talks have taken place between Russia and Europe, as Europeans cannot agree on a negotiator
Putin will attend the CSTO summit next week
Putin will hold international meetings and a Russian Security Council meeting next week
It is too early to discuss whether Putin might travel to Miami for the G20 summit in December